Sophie Bainbridge is passionate about making a positive impact on the lives of young people in Hartlepool.

As the newly-appointed young person's social prescriber at The PFC Trust, which funds the role along with Primary Care Networks, Sophie, 24, is eager to connect young people with community resources and support networks that can help them thrive.

“I'm incredibly excited and passionate about this role,” said Sophie, a former Dyke House Academy and Northumbria University student.

“I want to improve outcomes for young people and it makes me happy to think that young people who are struggling will emerge from the sessions with more confidence.”

WVP chairman Dave Wise, programme manager Claire Blanchard, Young Person's Social Prescriber Sophie Bainbridge, youth worker Sophie Gibson, outdoor instructor Tom Dyer and Hartlepool Sport's COO Calvin George.

Sophie, who also works as a part-time youth worker in Belle Vue, has a strong background in youth work and a deep understanding of the challenges young people face having studied psychology.

Her role involves building rapport with young people, co-designing plans based on their interests and connecting them with relevant community groups and activities from her base at the West View Project.

“It's about introducing the young people to the community and making sure they feel comfortable and supported,” Sophie said.

“They need to spread their wings and I'm here to give them a push in the right direction.”

Hartlepool Sport's COO Calvin George, Young Person's Social Prescriber Sophie Bainbridge and WVP programme manager Claire Blanchard.

The project focuses on 11-19 year-olds but can be extended to young adults under the age of 25 with special educational needs.

Claire Blanchard is Sophie's line manager and the programme manager for the West View Project, where she works alongside the Project’s youth worker Sophie Gibson, outdoor instructor Tom Dyer and chairman Dave Wise.

She will assess referrals before they are passed on to Sophie, and those could be the result of concerns about a young person struggling at school with absenteeism, has low confidence, suffers from low esteem or other issues.

And Claire said: “Sophie will then signpost young people to get involved in the community. Having someone like Sophie to guide them can make a real difference, especially for those who might feel self-conscious about trying new things.

Sophie Bainbridge (centre) with WVP programme manager Claire Blanchard (2nd right), youth worker Sophie Gibson (right), outdoor instructor Tom Dyer (left) and Hartlepool Sport's COO Calvin George (2nd left).

“Sophie has already done lots of networking around town to help children have greater access to other services and this will be a real benefit to the young people of Hartlepool who need it.”

Calvin George, the chief operating officer of The PFC Trust’s Hartlepool Sport, believes the appointment will have a significant impact on the area.

Calvin said: “This is unique because social prescribing tends to focus just on adults. Sophie is bridging that gap, providing early intervention and support for young people before they reach a crisis point.

“The project came about by bringing all the PCNs together to contribute to her position with support from the steering group, including HartlePower, The PFC Trust, Haven, Street Games, West View Project, PCN’s Social Prescribers network and Hartlepool Sport.

“Sophie is working within the West View Project structure and is using The PFC Trust and Hartlepool Sport’s wider networks, including our partners using the club network, the outreach programme, join the movement network, to make a real difference.

“She will build the person’s young confidence and see what their interests are so they have the support system in place for when she steps away to thrive.”

Referrals for Sophie's services can be made by parents, school teachers, nurses, or other professionals via email at [email protected].

To check out more about the The PFC Trust's work visit www.thepfctrust.org