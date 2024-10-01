Newton Aycliffe care home resident shares secret to a long life as she celebrates her 90th birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Patricia (Pat) Parker, who lives at St Clare’s Court Care Home in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, has recently celebrated her 90th birthday surrounded by her friends and family.

On the 13th of September 1934, Pat Parker was born in Glasgow. She spent her life working in factories and waitressing. Pat has been happily married and has two children, one granddaughter and one grandson, who she adores. Pat enjoys spending time with her family as well as singing and dancing – a true performer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat was looking forward to celebrating her 90th birthday and wanted to celebrate the special day with everyone at the 58-bedded residential and residential dementia care home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One thing Pat requested for her birthday was a special cake and the kitchen team excelled. The team went above and beyond to make a Victoria sponge cake in the shape of the number 90.

Resident Patricia (Pat) Parker celebrating her 90th birthday at St Clare's Court Care Home

A fabulous party was held for Pat, with lots of singing and dancing, with special entertainment from Sweetheart Kay. Pat ended the party singing her favourite song – The Power of Love, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. Pat then stood up and thanked everyone for the party and those who had helped her celebrate 90 fantastic years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what Pat’s secret to a long life is, she remarked: “Having fun and not caring about what other people think!”

Joelle Hubery, Wellbeing Coordinator, at HC-One’s St Clare’s Court Care Home, commented: “All of the residents and colleagues enjoyed spending the day celebrating Pat’s special day. Everyone commented on how much fun they had.”

Sarah Davies, Home Manager, at HC-One’s St Clare’s Court and Defoe Court, added: “We all had a lovely time celebrating Pat’s birthday, from everyone at St Clare’s Court, we wish her a huge happy birthday.”