No Child Left Behind: YHA opens bursary applications to give children in Hartlepool their first night under the stars

Open to schools where more than 30% of pupils are eligible for Pupil Premium, the bursary heavily subsidises a two-night, three-day full-board stay at a YHA youth hostel - bringing the cost down to just £25 per child, with teachers going free.

The discounted residentials follow recent research by The Sutton Trust which has revealed that 53 per cent of schools have been forced to cut back on school trips and outings as Pupil Premium is being used, instead, to plug funding gaps in school budgets.

To help eligible schools manage the rising cost of transport, YHA has strategically selected hostels across England and Wales to ensure regional accessibility. Locations include National Parks as well as major cities.

To apply for a subsidised residential school tip with YHA (England & Wales) visit www.yha.org.uk/group-bookings/school-trips/subsidised-residentials

Since 2020 YHA’s No Child Left Behind fund, which is supported by Gavin & Stacey star Larry Lamb, has given thousands of young people the opportunity to have a school residential trip they might not have otherwise been able to afford.

Larry explained: “I have very fond memories as a boy of staying in youth hostels and being in places the like of which I had never set foot in before, and this has stayed with me all these years. It’s so important that all young people experience the wonderful environments in and around youth hostels.”

Originally launched by YHA in response to the cost-of-living crisis, which is seeing an increasing number of pupils unable to afford school trips, No Child Left Behind has provided thousands of funded trips to young people throughout England and Wales.

Speaking of the bursaries, Charlie Simpson, YHA Director of Development and Supporter Engagement, explained: “Lack of access to nature is an ongoing problem in society. So many young people have not had the opportunity to experience a night away from home in a landscape like a National Park. This should be a right, not a privilege. YHA wants to change this, and our ongoing fundraising for No Child Left Behind is making it possible for us to offer significantly discounted and sometimes even free, residential trips to schools.”

Research shows that experiences in the outdoors and heritage not only enhances curriculum learning but also foster a stronger sense of belonging and engagement at school.

According to data collected by the Paul Hamlyn Foundation,

79 per cent of secondary students said their residential experience helped them see the relevance of what they learn in school

75 per cent of pupils said they got on better with their classmates after a residential

84 per cent of students felt closer to their teachers

To donate to YHA’s No Child Left Behind campaign and give more young people the opportunity to have a night under the stars in a national landscape, visit yha.org.uk/no-child-appeal

