North East and North Cumbria NHS rolls out digital health platform to combat chronic kidney disease, affecting 1 in 10 UK adults

In a significant step towards tackling one of the UK’s most underdiagnosed conditions, North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) has adopted the Healthinote digital health platform, providing information and education for patients living with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Developed by Cognitant Group, the platform will initially be trialled for one year to support the early detection and prevention of CKD.

CKD - a condition that affects 10% of the UK population [1] - is often symptomless in its early stages but can lead to life-threatening complications if left undiagnosed. It disproportionately affects those living in deprived areas; an issue particularly acute in the North East and North Cumbria where rates of kidney disease are significantly higher than the national average [2].

To address this growing health issue, the region has launched SPOT CKD (Screening, Prevention, Outreach and Treatment for Health Equity), a collaborative initiative delivered by North East and North Cumbria ICB, Health Innovation North East and North Cumbria, and Boehringer Ingelheim. The programme aims to transform CKD outcomes in high-risk communities by identifying patients early and equipping them with the tools to manage their health proactively.

A key component of the initiative is Kidney Essentials, a programme delivered through the Healthinote platform - a pioneering, multilingual digital resource co-created with patients and clinicians at the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust. The platform has been shown to significantly improve patient understanding of their condition and reduce the risk of disease progression, whilst empowering patients to take an active role in their care and make informed decisions in collaboration with their healthcare teams.

Dr. Sarah McCloskey, Consultant Nephrologist and CKD Lead for the North East and North Cumbria Renal Network who is supporting the implementation of the SPOT CKD initiative, said:

“The rollout of the Kidney Essentials programme on the Healthinote platform marks a major step forward in addressing health inequalities across the North East of England and North Cumbria. This innovative resource provides clear, accessible information supported by easy-to-understand visuals, all tailored to real-world patient needs and available in multiple languages. With chronic kidney disease on the rise, Cognitant's resources offer patients the tools to better understand and manage their condition. It’s set to transform consultations, reduce unnecessary appointments, and free up valuable time for clinicians to focus on what matters most. By improving health literacy and enabling remote care, it will help to ease pressure on NHS services while delivering better outcomes for the communities who need it most.”

With NHS-approved integration, Healthinote’s platform is in use nationwide to support people with a range of long-term conditions, helping to improve patient self-management, health literacy and promote shared decision making. The solution aligns with NHS England’s wider goals of shifting care into communities, driving prevention, and harnessing digital services to improve outcomes and relieve frontline pressure.

Vani Manja, Country Managing Director & Head of Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim UK & Ireland, added:

“The SPOT CKD programme aims to support health equity and enable better access to healthcare for those who, for a variety of reasons, do not or cannot access the care they need. Having good information about their condition and empowering patients is a really important step in enabling people living with chronic kidney disease to be able to speak to their healthcare professional and better manage their condition."

Dr. Tim Ringrose, CEO of Cognitant Group, commented:

"This is a perfect example of how digital health services can be successfully integrated into the NHS to improve patient care whilst also reducing the load on clinical GP practices and hospitals. It’s a clear demonstration of how the NHS can make the three shifts that form the backbone of the 10-year NHS plan, with a focus on prevention, moving care into the community and using digital services.”

For more information on the Kidney Essentials programme, visit https://www.cognitant.com/case-study/helping-patients-understand-chronic-kidney-disease/.

