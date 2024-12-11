North East children’s charity welcomes volunteers for renovation project

Heel & Toe, a children’s charity providing a range of therapies for children with disabilities in the North East, has been supported by volunteers from a nearby business.

Established in 2008, Heel & Toe offers a range of free and subsidised therapies including physiotherapy, speech & language, massage therapy, hydrotherapy and hippotherapy from it’s two specialised therapy centres in Chester le Street.

The charity receives no government funding and needs to raise £1M every year to continue offering its services to children across the region.

Twenty employees from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Durham recently volunteered to assist with renovations to a house that will be sold to raise funds for the organisation.

Doug Long at Heel & Toe said: “We would like to say thank you to Nicky, David and the team at Amazon in Durham for their support. It was wonderful to have members of the team helping out with some DIY and getting our property ready for sale. We appreciate all the support from Amazon.”

David Hall, General Manager at Amazon in Durham, said: “Heel & Toe provides vital support for children with physical disabilities and complex needs in the North East. Its services improve the lives of all who access them, and we’re pleased to lend our support.”

Margaret Robinson works at Amazon in Durham and volunteered her DIY skills to help the renovations. She added: “It was great to come together with my colleagues to do something a little different in support of an important cause.”

In addition to the volunteering activity, five employees from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Durham took part in the Great North Run for the charity, with £1,000 donated to support them in the challenge.

David Hall was one of the employees who took part, and added: “The atmosphere at the Great North Run was brilliant, and we’re proud to have had a team taking part for such a worthwhile charity.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.