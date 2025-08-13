North East community unites for MND fundraising effort in honour of resident

Hartlepool is rallying behind Spencer McNeill, whose recent diagnosis with motor neurone disease (MND) has ignited widespread community fundraising.

As part of the efforts, 21 Tesco stores across Middlesbrough and the wider North East, including the Hartlepool Catcote Road store, have been raising funds in support of the Middlesbrough Roman Road Tesco store manager, who was diagnosed with the disease in February of this year.

A total of £7,548 has been raised so far for the MND ward at The James Cook University Hospital, with £4,545 coming from Tesco’s in-store fundraising activities such as raffles and donation buckets, as well as colleague donations. This figure has been boosted by a £2,000 contribution from Tesco, and a JustGiving fundraising page set up by Spencer’s family.

To help increase the final total, 43-year-old Spencer’s friends and family have organised a ticketed fundraising event, which will take place at the Priory Social Club in Marton on 15 August.

Spencer said: “From the moment of diagnosis, the MND team at The James Cook University Hospital became my lifeline.

“My diagnosis has brought not only physical challenges but also emotional and financial strain for myself and my family, and the MND team at The James Cook University Hospital have stepped in to provide vital support, offering the resources, care, and guidance needed to help me navigate my condition.

“I can’t begin to express how grateful I am for the incredible support I’ve received from my family, friends, colleagues, and the Middlesbrough and wider North East community. Seeing that the fundraising event is nearly sold out means the world to me - it really shows how much love and support is out there.

“I’ve been part of the Tesco team for 23 years, and I’m deeply touched that 21 stores have come together in support since my diagnosis. Their commitment to raising funds for the MND ward not only lifts me personally, but also helps ensure that others living with this disease receive the care, compassion, and hope they deserve.”

All the money raised will be used by the ward to provide essential therapies and treatments for MND patients, fund research into innovative therapies and potential cures, offer educational resources and support programmes to patients and families, and enhance the overall patient care experience at the hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the 21 Tesco stores, Aimee Lumley, Tesco Area Manager, said: “News of Spencer’s diagnosis was deeply felt by all our store teams across Middlesbrough and the wider North East, and we knew we had to do something to help. Hearing about the incredible support he’s received from the MND ward inspired us to give back to ensure they can continue providing that same level of care to others facing this disease.

“We welcome local organisations and businesses to stand alongside us by supporting or donating in the lead-up to the fundraiser - whether through cash contributions or prize donations for the fundraising event in Marton, which can be dropped off at Longlands Road Tesco Express, Middlesbrough, TS4 2JR.”

Comprised of expert neurologists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and councillors, the multidisciplinary MND team at The James Cook University Hospital has worked collaboratively to create a personalised care plan aimed at maintaining Spencer’s quality of life.

Lisa Meehan, fundraising manager for Our Hospitals Charity, the fundraising arm of South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are incredibly touched by the support from Tesco and the wider community. Fundraising like this plays a vital role in helping us continue to provide high-quality, compassionate care to people like Spencer living with motor neurone disease. Every donation goes a long way and knowing that local businesses and individuals are standing with us means the world to our team, our patients, and their loved ones.”

To donate to Spencer’s JustGiving page in support of the MND ward at The James Cook University Hospital, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mndmiddlesbrough

To find out more about the MND ward at The James Cook University Hospital, go to www.southtees.nhs.uk/resources/motor-neurone-disease/