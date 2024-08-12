North East further education colleges receive donations from Amazon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two local further education colleges have received a total of £2,000 from the Amazon fulfilment centres in Darlington and Stockton-on-Tees.

Darlington College and St Patrick’s Catholic College have each received £1,000.

Darlington College provides a safe space for the local community to learn, through full time courses, adult skills training, apprenticeships and Higher Education. The college prides itself on its state of the art facilities, that enable all of it’s students of any age to immerse themselves in learning within an environment that closely replicates their chosen career path.

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School provides high quality teaching, encouraging pupils to create success where they find suits them and their future. The donation from Amazon in Stockton-on-Tees went towards the school’s football team as they reached the final of the ESFA Small Schools Cup.

Darlington College received a donation of equipment to enable teaching of high tech skills

Claudia Costa, an employee from Amazon in Stockton-on-Tees who nominated St Patrick’s Catholic College for support, said:

“My son attends St Patrick’s Catholic College and he loves everything about it. The teachers are nothing but supportive of the pupils and I’m so pleased they’re getting the recognition they deserve with this donation.”

Speaking on the donation to Darlington College, McKenzie Sacchet, General Manager at Amazon in Darlington, said:

“Darlington College prepares young people in our community for their future in the best way possible. We hope this donation will help the college to maintain a welcoming and imaginative learning space.”

Alan Jones, Senior Manager for Quality, Innovation & Projects from Darlington College, added:

“I would like to say thank you to Amazon in Darlington for this support. Through donations like this, we can create more learning opportunities and new curricular activities. Local employers have been crying out for their employees to be taught modern skills such as the installation of smart home equipment. With this kit we can teach high tech skills in our various smart home spaces, such as in our plumbing and electrical bays. Thank you again Amazon for supporting local students and industry.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 4 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.