North East STEM Foundation secures £20,000 to boost North East initiatives

The North East STEM Foundation (NESF) has been awarded £20,000 from the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland’s Community Accelerator Fund.

The grant will drive NESF’s outreach programmes, designed to ignite young people's interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and connect them with local employers, showcasing exciting career paths within the sector.

A portion of the funds will directly cover travel costs for schools attending NESF’s STEM events, ensuring accessibility for young learners from across the region.

Primary STEM Day students with North East STEM Foundation Chair, Tania Cooper MBE, and Tom Dower, UTC South Durham principal and trustee at the North East STEM Foundation.

Recently, NESF partnered with Yarm Preparatory School to host a two-day Primary STEM Day, where more than 500 pupils from 10 Tees Valley schools explored hands-on activities, including welding, radio transmission, climate change discussions, and net-zero challenges. The event offered students a glimpse into fields like radiation detection and electronics, fostering a new generation’s enthusiasm for STEM careers.

The Community Foundation, a longstanding supporter of grassroots initiatives in Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, has awarded over £172 million to regional charities since its founding. In 2023/2024 alone, it awarded 1,253 grants totalling £8.4 million to 622 organisations.

Tania Cooper MBE, Chair of the North East STEM Foundation, said: "We’re incredibly grateful to the Community Foundation for this vital support, which will allow us to reach even more young people across our region to provide invaluable exposure to career paths that will shape our future economy.

“By connecting them directly with local employers and hands-on experiences, we're showing them real, accessible pathways to the high-quality jobs that will be the backbone of our future economy. It’s investments like these that equip our region’s young people with the skills and vision to drive innovation and growth in the years to come.”

Su Legg, Senior Philanthropy Advisor at the Community Foundation, said: “We are thrilled to support the North East STEM Foundation in its mission to inspire and educate young people about the opportunities in STEM fields.

“By helping to make these hands-on experiences accessible, we’re investing in the future of our region, fostering skills and curiosity that will drive innovation and economic growth for years to come. This grant exemplifies our commitment to strengthening communities and empowering young people to reach their full potential.”