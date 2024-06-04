Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A celebration of stunning work of creative students has gone on display in Hartlepool.

The Northern School of Art’s final year students’ Degree Show at the Church Street campus is now open to the public.

Crowds flocked to an opening preview of the showcase when students were joined by families, friends and members of the public.

It features an extensive exhibition of creative talent by graduating students on the school’s visual arts and stage and screen degree courses.

Opening night of The Northern School of Art Degree Show in Church Street, Hartlepool.

Displays include fine art, film sets, photography, film trailers, textiles, costumes, animation, and more.

The show is now open to the public until Friday, June 7.

The Northern School of Art’s Principal, Dr Martin Raby said: “We’d encourage everyone to come along to the show and see the fantastic range of work by our final year students.”

The Degree Show is part of a series of events organised by The Northern School of Art which shine a spotlight on future names to look out for.

Audiences also packed out the ARC Stockton Arts Centre to see performances of Cupid by the School’s graduating BA (Hons) Acting for Stage & Screen students.

And The Northern Film Festival celebrating work by final year BA (Hons) Film, TV & Theatre Production students was a sell-out success.

A series of awards recognising academic and creative excellence across the school’s programmes were also presented to students by principal Dr Raby, and governor Kieron Goldsborough.

The Degree Show is open to the public until Thursday, June 6, from 10am-7pm and on Friday, June 7, until 6pm.