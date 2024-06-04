Northern School of Art showcases graduates' handiwork in annual degree show open to public in Hartlepool now

By Mark Payne
Published 4th Jun 2024, 10:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A celebration of stunning work of creative students has gone on display in Hartlepool.

The Northern School of Art’s final year students’ Degree Show at the Church Street campus is now open to the public.

Crowds flocked to an opening preview of the showcase when students were joined by families, friends and members of the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It features an extensive exhibition of creative talent by graduating students on the school’s visual arts and stage and screen degree courses.

Opening night of The Northern School of Art Degree Show in Church Street, Hartlepool.Opening night of The Northern School of Art Degree Show in Church Street, Hartlepool.
Opening night of The Northern School of Art Degree Show in Church Street, Hartlepool.

Displays include fine art, film sets, photography, film trailers, textiles, costumes, animation, and more.

The show is now open to the public until Friday, June 7.

The Northern School of Art’s Principal, Dr Martin Raby said: “We’d encourage everyone to come along to the show and see the fantastic range of work by our final year students.”

The Degree Show is part of a series of events organised by The Northern School of Art which shine a spotlight on future names to look out for.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Audiences also packed out the ARC Stockton Arts Centre to see performances of Cupid by the School’s graduating BA (Hons) Acting for Stage & Screen students.

And The Northern Film Festival celebrating work by final year BA (Hons) Film, TV & Theatre Production students was a sell-out success.

A series of awards recognising academic and creative excellence across the school’s programmes were also presented to students by principal Dr Raby, and governor Kieron Goldsborough.

The Degree Show is open to the public until Thursday, June 6, from 10am-7pm and on Friday, June 7, until 6pm.

Entry is free.

Related topics:Hartlepool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.