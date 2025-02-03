Not just holidays and adventures: The bucket list that could save your family stress

For many, a 'bucket list' conjures images of dream destinations, thrill-seeking experiences, and personal achievements. But there's another kind of bucket list - one that doesn't make headlines but is arguably far more important.

As living costs continue to rise in the UK alongside an ageing population, financial planning has never been more crucial.

According to SunLife's "Cost of Dying" report, the average cost of a funeral in the UK for 2025 will total around £4,285, representing a 3.5% rise compared to the previous year.

Disputes over wills and estate divisions are also on the rise across England and Wales, with more than 10,000 cases now being reported each year. Between 2023 and 2024 alone, court claims challenging wills increased by 5%, reflecting a growing trend of inheritance conflicts that is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.

The UK’s most comprehensive funeral site, Funeral Guide, has outlined a four-point plan which could help individuals and families take proactive steps to secure their future.

These measures could aid financial stability, prevent legal complications, and, most importantly, provide a sense of security and relief.

"Too often, we see families facing unnecessary difficulties because key legal and financial preparations weren't put in place," says Ed Gallois, managing director of Funeral Guide.

"With the cost of living continuing to rise, taking these steps now could provide financial security and relieve your nearest and dearest of added stress during an already challenging time."

Here are four essential steps that could make all the difference.

Writing A Will

A will ensures that your estate is distributed according to your wishes rather than being decided by UK intestacy laws. Yet, nearly 60% of UK adults do not have a will - leaving their loved ones at risk of uncertainty and potential disputes over inheritance.

A will can cover:

Who inherits your estate

Guardianship of children under 18

Appointment of executors to manage your affairs

It's also important to note that while you are able to outline your funeral wishes in a will, these aren't legally binding. A prepaid funeral plan is a more secure option to ensure your farewell is as you intend.

Funeral Plans

Funeral costs have risen over 100% in the last two decades, and as previously cited via SunLife's "Cost of Dying" report, a 3.5% rise compared to the previous year is representative of further year-on-year increases to follow.

A prepaid funeral plan allows individuals to arrange and cover the cost of their funeral in advance, protecting loved ones from financial strain.

"More families are choosing prepaid funeral plans because they fix today's prices and reduce the pressure of making difficult decisions during a time of grief," says Ed Gallois.

Plans could be tailored to include:

Burial or cremation preferences

Choice of transport, casket, and floral tributes

Funeral service details, including music and readings

With flexible payment options - including lump sums and instalments - funeral plans offer peace of mind at an affordable cost.

Life Insurance

Life insurance policies provide financial security for dependents, covering expenses like mortgage repayments, daily living costs, and future education fees.

Most insurers assess factors such as age, income, and health before approving cover. While policies can be taken out at any age, applying sooner is often beneficial, as premiums tend to rise with age and pre-existing health conditions.

Lasting Power of Attorney

A Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) allows you to appoint someone you trust to make financial or medical decisions on your behalf if you cannot do so.

The UK government reports a 45% rise in LPA applications in recent years, as more people recognise the importance of planning for unexpected illnesses or loss of mental capacity.

There are two types of LPA:

Property & Financial Affairs LPA – covering financial decisions, property management, and bill payments

Health & Welfare LPA – covering medical treatment and care decisions

Setting up an LPA involves registering with the Office of the Public Guardian providing details of your chosen attorney and an impartial certificate provider (such as a solicitor or doctor).

"Without an LPA, it’s typically common to see families face lengthy and costly battles to access a loved one's finances or make critical healthcare decisions," warns Ed Gallois.

While many put off these tasks due to busy lives or reluctance to discuss end-of-life matters, it's clear that early planning prevents unnecessary hardship.

If you haven't yet ticked these off your 'bucket list', now may be the time to start.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes and should not be construed as legal, financial, or professional advice. For advice tailored to your individual circumstances, please consult directly with a qualified solicitor, financial advisor, or funeral planning expert.