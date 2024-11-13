NSPCC and local partnerships launch Take Notice campaign in Hartlepool and Stockton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NSPCC and its partners in Hartlepool and Stockton have launched a new campaign to help protect children from sexual abuse and to foster safe, supportive environments.

Take Notice is a year-long, multi-agency campaign which unites the NSPCC, local safeguarding partnerships, Barnardo’s, and other key community organisations including Corner House Youth Project to help raise awareness of abuse and promote proactive prevention.

The campaign was named by young people from the Corner House Youth project who have also made a short promotional video to ensure their voices are front and centre of Take Notice.

Launching with a fortnight of the NSPCC’s Pantosaurus mascot touring libraries and schools across the region to share the charity’s Talk PANTS messaging from November 18, the campaign will share fun, age-appropriate lessons on body autonomy and safety.

Take Notice is set to launch

Take Notice will also include a regional tour of the NSPCC’s It’s Not OK Theatre in Education (TiE) play, aimed at raising awareness on child safety, relationships, and online security.

It’s Not OK was commissioned by the NSPCC and developed by York St John University. Since it was first created, the play has been transformed into a series of short films to help children and young people understand topics such as grooming, emotions, online safety and sexting.

The play and videos are accompanied by a participatory workshop that invites young audiences to identify concerns, make choices, and navigate the situations faced by the characters. Designed to foster empathy and critical thinking, the workshop encourages participants to identify safe allies, access available support resources, and develop strategies for recognising and avoiding harmful situations.

Gail Sayles, NSPCC Local Campaigns Manager, said: “This play and workshop provide a safe space for young people to learn, engage, and discuss some of the challenging dynamics that can arise in relationships. We hope it empowers young people to recognize red flags and feel confident seeking help if they need it.”

Take Notice sets its sights on Stockton and Hartlepool

“The young people’s insights and creative contributions have been essential in shaping Take Notice. Through this campaign, we aim to amplify young voices and drive awareness of the signs that may indicate a young person is in distress, encouraging all of us to take notice, ask questions, and offer support.”

In January, the campaign will host a conference for professionals across the region in January to promote the resource to local educators, healthcare providers, and community leaders to develop child protection strategies, share insights, and foster a united approach to child safeguarding.

The campaign’s branding, film, and logo were crafted with the invaluable input of young people involved with Corner House Youth Project.

The campaign film, created by youth participants, shines a light on the subtle signs of distress that young people may exhibit if they are experiencing abuse or coercion. It encourages both professionals and the community to recognise these signs and act to protect young people at risk.

A spokesperson for Corner House said: ‘’This has been a great project to be a part of, one of our missions with our safeguarding focus group is to share the voice of young people who feel unheard therefore every piece of work we did around this campaign was youth voice driven and how they believe other young people would understand the content.

"Our young people shared their own experiences and what behaviours would be displayed if someone was needing help but couldn’t find the words to make a disclosure.

Our young peoples main comment was that if a young person is going through trauma they are highly likely to not disclose this verbally however there will be signs that something is not quite right. I am extremely proud of the work our young people have done in our focus group and how much knowledge they bring to us as professionals’’

To find out more about the Take Notice campaign, or to speak to the NSPCC about sharing any of the resources, email [email protected]