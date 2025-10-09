Offenders work to clear Hartlepool beach of harmful litter and plastic

Offenders serving community sentences have worked to remove large amounts of litter and plastic waste from Fish Sands beach in support of the Marine Conservation Society’s national Great British Beach Clean event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supervised group carrying out court-ordered Community Payback, cleared the beach and collected bags of potentially harmful rubbish including fishing tackle, plastic bags and metal slabs.

Community Payback is a form of unpaid work that can be given as part of a community sentence, ensuring offenders give back to the communities they've harmed while serving their sentences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community sentences are made up of thirteen possible requirements that offenders are expected to meet, including restrictions, tasks, and treatment programmes they must carry out in the community. Offenders can be given one of these measures, or a combination of a few, for a maximum duration of three years.

Offenders work to clean Fish Sands beach of plastic and litter.

Rebecca Williams, Community Payback Supervisor says there are benefits for this, over offenders carrying out short-term custodial sentences:

“Community Payback is hard work, and it means offenders are paying back to the community that they’ve harmed. They can keep their job if they have one and family ties whilst carrying out their sentence in the community, which they would lose if they were sent to prison. This can help offenders move away from crime.

The groups working at the projects, show a good sense of engagement with the work and we support them to get the help they need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Marine Conservation Society’s Great British Beach Clean is the UK's largest beach cleaning and surveying event. The Probation service works with the Marine Conservation Society to get offenders from the North East involved in the nationwide effort, completing a total of 20 beach cleans in the region.

Harmful rubbish collected by offenders at Fish Sands beach.

The team logged the recovered rubbish, which will help the society understand the main pollutants. The data contributes to the charity’s dataset of over 30-years, allowing them to identify common litter items, sources and trends, and use this evidence to campaign for cleaner and healthier seas.

Lizzie Price, Beachwatch Manager at the Marine Conservation Society said: “We really value offenders playing an active role in protecting our seas and communities. Clearing litter from our beaches is a practical way to contribute to both the local environment and wider conservation efforts and helps to gather important information on what’s washing up on our shores.

From sewage-related items such as wet wipes to plastic bottles, recording each piece of litter helps us better understand ocean pollution and supports us in campaigning for cleaner seas and a healthier planet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government is fixing the prison and probation crisis it inherited, as part of the Plan for Change, by building 14,000 new prison places and increasing investment into probation by around 45% by 2028. It is also improving sentencing so that punishments actually cut crime, fewer people become victims, and our streets are safer.

Fish Sands beach, Hartlepool.

Court-ordered Community Payback requires offenders to complete up to 300 hours of unpaid work, depending on their sentence. Projects typically involve physically demanding tasks such as maintenance work in public spaces.

The beach clean project demonstrates how community sentences can support with local environmental challenges whilst making sure offenders repay their communities through hard and meaningful work.