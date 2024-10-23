Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two experts with a combined 30 years of experience across diverse sectors have launched a business designed to strengthen the hospitality and construction industries across the Tees Valley.

Optimisation Solutions is a unique business support service in Hartlepool.

Jonathan Graham, a seasoned hospitality professional, and Phil Gilbraith, an expert in health, safety and management systems, saw a need for truly bespoke support for businesses, moving away from the limitations of off-the-shelf solutions.

Through the duo’s different career backgrounds, Optimisation Solutions’ holistic approach means they don't just focus on one aspect of a business.

Phil Gilbraith and Jonathan Graham from Optimisation Solutions.

The company considers the entire operation, from supply chain and internal processes to sales and customer experience, and even refurbishments.

“We aren't going to tell businesses to serve oysters and chateaubriand," Jonathan said, highlighting a commitment to providing tailored strategies that precisely match each client's needs.

He added: “Having run pubs, hotels and restaurants, also a brewery and distillery over the years, this was an ideal opportunity to pass on my knowledge."

Optimisation Solutions offers a refreshing local, relaxed and personal approach, removing traditional stereotypes and barriers within the respective industries.

They tap into their extensive network of contacts across hospitality and construction to help businesses optimise their supply chains. That ensures access to high-quality resources at the best possible prices.

Phil's background in management systems through health and safety in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries ensures businesses can have robust systems in place for smooth operations and regulatory compliance.

He said: “We also help local construction SMEs from varying backgrounds with their health and safety management. This is often costly and over-bearing when utilising large, national companies.

"We support them with their internal compliance and applications to external industry accreditation schemes, which facilitates growth and being able to bid for larger contracts."

Jonathan, 50, and Phil, 42, are passionate about supporting businesses in the Tees Valley.

The pair are experts on the Tees Valley Expertise programme, headed up by Mark Beard, delivered by Orangebox Training Solutions on behalf of the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority, and the Tees Valley Business Board.

Support is fully funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Phil said: “The Expertise programme is aimed at helping businesses across the Tees Valley grow and the skills we offer to businesses, funded, fits with our model. We can help.

“We are both very passionate about our retrospective industries and helping other businesses grow. If we can condense 30 years of experience into helping others that would be fantastic."

For further information check out optimisationsolutions.com or teesvalley-ca.gov.uk/business/expertise .