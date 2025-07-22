Parents in County Durham shopping at Aldi can claim free vouchers during school holidays

As schools across County Durham break up for the summer holidays, Aldi has issued a reminder about its Summer Support Scheme, which will see vouchers given away for shoppers to spend in stores every day throughout the school holidays.

Aiming to help families with the added costs of the kids being off school, shoppers in County Durham can use the vouchers to stock up on whatever they need in store – from healthy snacks and cupboard essentials to toys and garden activities from the Specialbuy aisle to keep little ones entertained.

To apply for the scheme, shoppers simply need to submit their name and email address to [email protected], with one family chosen at random every day of July and August to receive a £50 voucher to redeem in store.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “The school holidays can put extra pressure on finances, especially when it comes to keeping children fed, entertained and active during the six-week break.

“As the UK’s cheapest supermarket, we don’t believe in paying a premium for healthy, quality food and we’ll always do what we can to support parents in making their money go further.”

The latest initiative forms part of Aldi’s wider commitment to supporting families by providing affordable, quality products for parents. Earlier this year, Aldi also launched its Mamia New Parent Fund, giving away £100 Aldi vouchers to parents every week for a whole year to support with the cost of everyday items after welcoming a new baby.

For full terms and conditions of Aldi’s Summer Support Scheme, visit: https://www.aldipresscentre.co.uk/terms-and-conditions-for-aldis-summer-support-scheme-the-giveaway/

