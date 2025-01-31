Staff and pupils from St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form college, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, were rejoicing after the reopening of a block of newly-renovated classrooms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was discovered in parts of the school just before the start of the 2023 academic year.

This discovery led to the closure of some school buildings, with some staff and students relocating to temporary accommodation until the start of this academic year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All remedial work is now complete, allowing the school community to utilise all the school buildings.

Facilities inside the building.

This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for St Bede’s, especially for Year 7 and 8 students, who will now be able to use the state-of-the-art science labs and food technology rooms — facilities they’ve been eager to use since the start of the school year.

Students have already expressed their excitement, with many noting they couldn’t wait to start cooking in the newly refurbished food rooms.

“We love having the opportunity to cook in the new block, it’s really given us creative freedom to make our own food,” said year 7 students Leah and Nithishan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students Lincoln and Isabel added: “Now that the history block is open, history is more exciting, we have our own room with lots of historical items to look at.”

St. Bede and Byron Catholic School and Sixth Form pupils at the entrance to the improved facilities.

The disruption was challenging although the school was grateful to have the support of students, staff, parents and carers, and the wider community.

The tireless efforts of the trust, school staff, contractors and the Department for Education have made the reopening possible.

Headteacher Frances Cessford expressed her delight, saying: “As we reflect on the past year of disruption due to RAAC, it brings us immense joy to be back on one site, fully equipped with specialist rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our entire community, staff and pupils alike, are thrilled to reunite and work together once again.

"A heartfelt thank you to the Department for Education and everyone in the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust community for your support.

"We are excited to embrace this new chapter and look forward to a successful year ahead."

As staff and students at St Bede’s start the new year, everyone is looking forward to making the most of the improved school environment.