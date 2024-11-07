Pets in Hartlepool can now benefit from ground-breaking treatments for osteoarthritis

Two Labradors have been given a new lease of life thanks to new ground-breaking osteoarthritis treatments that are now available at Harrison Family Vets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One-year-old Labrador Vera is the first to be treated at Harrison Family Vets with canine platelet rich plasma (PRP) therapy and stem cell therapy for dogs. It is the only veterinary practice in County Durham to provide the innovative treatments which help manage osteoarthritis symptoms and improve joint health, so dogs can lead happier and more active lives in less pain.

Operations director, Kristie Faulkner said: “We are incredibly excited to be able to offer new services to help pets suffering from osteoarthritis within our clinics and removing the need to refer out to external centres for these treatments. Our aim is to continually improve in-house services offered, maintaining our high quality, yet affordable approach to deliver veterinary care to as many local pets as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clinic director and vet Grahame Tasker, from Harrison Family Vets, said: “Plenty of pets sadly suffer from painful osteoarthritis just like humans, but unfortunately, they can’t communicate the pain they feel. There are lots of signs which indicate that a pet is suffering due to osteoarthritis. These include difficulty standing up after sleeping or resting and stiffness when they first go out for a walk. Limping is another telltale sign, as is reduced activity when out on walks and struggling to get up and down stairs, on or off the sofa or not jumping into the car as usual. If an owner spots these signs, or their pet licking or chewing their joints, they should speak to a vet for an initial consultation.”

Grahame Tasker Harrison Family Vets with Emily and veterinary nurse Eloise.

The pioneering PRP therapy can help a dogs’ body to self-repair and reduce inflammation in joints and slow down the progression of osteoarthritis, which is a degenerative disease. Harrison Family Vets is also offering stem cell therapy, which uses ‘adult’ stem cells that can evolve into different cell types such as cartilage cells, bone cells and fat cells that can help the body to heal.

Vera’s owner, Alison Booth, said: “We brought Vera to Harrison Family Vets after she started limping. Grahame noticed she was in pain when he manipulated her left elbow joint and recommended doing x-rays and advanced imaging.”

Grahame said: “We found that Vera had a developmental defect of one of the coronoid processes, which are two small bony protrusions on the end of the ulna within the elbow joint, which made her the ideal candidate to use PRPs and stem cells. This treatment allows us to isolate stem cells from the dogs’ own fat tissue, or a sample of bone marrow, then we grow the cells so that we can inject them back into injured tendons and ligaments, or directly into the joint to help repair damaged tissue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We took the cells from Vera’s femoral bone marrow and then injected them back into her left elbow. Our aim was to initially reduce the active inflammation caused by the incongruency and defect, actively stimulate a healing bed of tissue rich in growth factors to then optimise the stem cell potential of fibrocartilage coverage and healing of boney fissures. After a programme of gentle rehabilitation, she was able to return to full exercise and fitness. She has responded brilliantly, and it’s been a great alternative to invasive surgeries and will also slow down the degenerative progress of osteoarthritis. It isn’t a cure, but it’s been a very good option for a dog like Vera.”

Grahame Tasker Harrison Family Vets with Goose the Golden Retriever.

Another pet benefitting from new treatments available at Harrison Family Vets is 10-year-old Labrador, Emily. Grahame said: “Emily had previously been diagnosed with multi-joint osteoarthritis and chronic debilitating lameness; she was overweight and in a lot of discomfort. We discussed osteoarthritis management and treatment options and sedated and x-rayed Emily to get a better idea of the stage of osteoarthritis in the worst joints and plan her treatment options. She had late-stage osteoarthritis in both elbows, the stifles were less damaged, but her carpal joints and thoraco-lumbar spine were also chronically affected. The plan for Emily was to try and increase mobility, strength and resilience with better control of pain, and reduce her weight. We used intra-articular injections of steroid initially in her stifle joints and Arthramid afterwards, followed by a gentle rehabilitation period before tackling her elbow joints. Both elbow joints were injected with Arthramid and steroid combined, followed by more gentle rehabilitation. The multimodal approach to such a chronically arthritic dog as Emily, has worked really well. With this treatment we can manage her osteoarthritis and slow down the progression of it, whilst giving back a better quality of life to this lovely old girl.”

Emily’s owner, Sian Williams, said: “I can’t speak highly enough of Harrison Family Vets. Grahame and the team genuinely care, and they go out of their way to make sure the very best possible plan of treatment is put in place. The injections Emily has had have turned her into a different dog – we are both walking on cloud nine! Emily has suffered from arthritis since she was just six months old, she’s stiff and slow and obviously in pain. The day after the injections Emily was a totally different dog. She always walks with a ball in her mouth, but after the injections she was wanting me to throw it for her and running after it! I’m so grateful and would encourage anyone whose pet looks like they are in pain to go to Harrison Family Vets, as there are now treatments available that can really help. The team have also helped get Emily’s weight in check too and she’s lost 11 kilos in the last six months – something I didn’t think would ever be possible!”

Both treatments can last for up to eight months, but this varies depending on the individual pet, and treatments can be repeated six or 12 months later.