A Hartlepool primary school has received praise from education inspectors following a recent visit.

Inspectors visited Barnard Grove Primary School on November 5-6 as part of the national programme of school inspection by the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills (Ofsted).

The report says that the school has taken effective action to maintain the standards set at its previous inspection when it was judged to be “good”.

It states: “Pupils are proud to attend Barnard Grove Primary School. They feel happy, safe and valued here. Parents explain that the school feels like a family. This is reflected in the warm relationships between staff and pupils.

Headteacher Lee Walker is pictured with deputy headteacher Janine Cowie, back left, assistant headteacher Lucy Wesson, back right, and Barnard Grove pupils.

"Pupils are keen to make their teachers proud. They work hard and achieve well.

“The school has high expectations that are clearly summed up in their school values of ‘ready, respectful, safe and kind’.

"Pupils understand and live these values. Pupils are taught how to behave well. They recognise this as the ‘Barnard Grove way’.”

It continues: “The school is an inclusive community and staff have been well trained to identify pupils who may have SEND (Special educational needs and disability).

Barnard Grove Primary School is celebrating a positive Ofsted report.

“Pupils across school are kind to each other. Across the inspection, older pupils were seen helping and playing with younger pupils. Pupils know what bullying is and explain that it is taken very seriously in school. They are confident that teachers would sort it out quickly.”

Turning to leadership, the report says: “Leaders have an accurate view of the school’s strengths and areas for further development.

"Staff and parents explain that leaders are visible and willing to listen. Staff feel well supported in school. Staff, pupils and families are proud to be part of this school community.”

Headteacher Lee Walker commented: “This is a very pleasing report. It highlights many of the positive aspects of the Barnard Grove school community where everyone works very closely together to do the very best for our children.”

Barnard Grove has 285 pupils between the ages of three-11 and is one of 10 schools under the umbrella of Ad Astra Academy Trust.

Trust chief executive Andy Brown said: “This is a very positive report and I would like to congratulate everyone for ensuring that the high standards at Barnard Grove are being maintained.”