Private air charter company launches fund in memory of Hartlepool-born Dan Cook

VICTOR - the award-winning leader in private air charter & flight-management – pledges to support Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) in memory of former colleague

Pioneering heart charity, Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) and VICTOR, the private air charter company, are delighted to announce a new collaboration, which will see Victor’s staff strive to raise awareness and funds to help CRY in its ongoing mission to prevent the tragedy of young sudden cardiac death (YSCD).

VICTOR reached out to CRY following the sudden death of Hartlepool-born, Dan Cook - the company’s Director of Sales - earlier this year. Tragically, Dan (a former student at High Tunstall College of Science, where he played rugby for West Hartlepool Rugby Club) collapsed and died whilst at the gym. He was aged just 33 and his death devastated his friends and family and sent shockwaves across the company and wider VICTOR community with so many who knew him since vowing to raise awareness and funds as part of a lasting legacy to their much-missed colleague.

Every week, 12 apparently fit and healthy young (aged 35 and under) people in the UK die suddenly from a ‘hidden’ heart defect. In 80% of these cases, there will have been no warning signs or symptoms until it is too late, which is why CRY believes screening is so vitally important (particularly for those involved in sport and regular, physical activity, which can increase a young person’s risk if they have an underlying condition).

CRY now tests the hearts of almost 30,000 young people each year, aged between 14 and 35 (and over 305,000 since the screening programme was launched in 1995). The vast majority of CRY’s screenings are funded by families who have been affected by a young sudden cardiac death so there is no charge to the individual when CRY’s mobile cardiac screening service comes to a local venue (community settings such as schools, colleges, church halls and sports clubs). And, on two Saturdays in every month, around 100 young people can also be screened for free at CRY’s National Screening Centre in Surrey (also, often funded in memory of a young person.)

Toby Edwards, co-CEO of VICTOR states, “We are honoured to partner with CRY, an extraordinary charity dedicated to reducing the risk of cardiac arrest in young people. Earlier this year, we lost our dear friend and colleague, Dan Cook, to cardiac arrest—a tragedy that has deeply affected everyone at VICTOR. Through this partnership, we aim to raise both funds and awareness to help diagnose cardiac abnormalities in young people and to offer support to those who, like us, have experienced the heartbreak and devastation of losing a loved one. Together with the amazing team at CRY, we are determined to continue Dan’s legacy and make a meaningful impact in his memory.”

CRY’s screening programme uses a simple, non-invasive and cost-effective way of diagnosing most cardiac abnormalities – a procedure called an electrocardiogram (ECG), which is reviewed by a specially trained medic. If a young person is found to have an abnormality, CRY will swiftly refer them for an Echocardiogram screen (ultrasound) and if necessary, more in-depth investigations via CRY’s Consultant Cardiologist, Professor Sanjay Sharma and his expert team at St George’s Hospital, SW London or to a specialist centre for Inherited Cardiac Conditions (ICC) in their local areas.

Dr Steven Cox, CRY’s Chief Executive, adds; “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone associated with the team at VICTOR - an amazing company which is already showing such commitment to raising funds and awareness for CRY, in memory of Dan. Our services receive no government support and therefore it’s only thanks to the fundraising efforts of families, communities and businesses, that we’re able to deliver screening to young people across the UK at no cost to any individual who wishes to have their heart tested.

“Research saves lives too, so every penny counts towards maintaining our internationally acclaimed research programme and the ongoing training of cardiologists, who will become experts in the detection and treatment of the conditions that can cause a sudden cardiac arrest in a young person.

“Fundraising and corporate donations also mean we can provide CRY’s specialist, ‘peer-to-peer’ bereavement network, which has proved to be an invaluable lifeline for so many families and friends navigating their unimaginable and devastating grief. So, thank you again, VICTOR – your support is hugely appreciated.”

To support VICTOR’s fundraising efforts in Dan’s memory, please visit VICTOR’s JustGiving page. https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/victor