£2,000 cash prize on offer in Hartlepool Alice House Hospice's summer raffle

By Liam Lester
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2024, 13:49 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 15:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice has launched its summer raffle in which one lucky winner could win a fantastic £2,000 cash prize while supporting the services provided by the local charity.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £1 each and Alice House aims to raise £12,000 from the draw to help support local patients and families, affected by life-limiting illness or the death of a loved one.

Tickets have been issued to a number of supporters by post and are also available online at https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/summer-raffle/ or can be requested from hospice reception by ringing (01429) 855555.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hospice’s in memory fundraiser, Nicola Winwood, said: “This is a great and simple way to support Hospice care in our area.

Hospice staff with summer raffle tickets.placeholder image
Hospice staff with summer raffle tickets.

"You can take part for as little as £1 or buy as many tickets as you wish.

"Everyone who takes part is in with a chance of winning this great prize. Best of luck and thanks to everyone who has supported so far.”

The draw will take place at Alice House on Friday, September 27, at 1pm.

The winner will be contacted by phone and the winning ticket number will be published on the hospice’s website and social media pages.

Related topics:TicketsHartlepool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice