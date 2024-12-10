Pupils at four Hartlepool primary schools get a taste for world foods

Children from four Hartlepool primary schools came together recently to take part in their very own International Food Festival.

Pupils from Barnard Grove, Brougham, West Park and West View showcased their culinary talents and learnt about different cultures across the world.

Schools buddied up in pairs to produce a range of different foods from England, Greece, Italy, Romania and Pakistan.

Scones, Greek Salad, Pizza, Salam de Biscuit and Samosas were all on the menu.

West Park Primary School children at the International Food Festival.

Each school sourced their own ingredients and youngsters prepared and cooked their dishes during the day-long event.

Helen Durnion and Pete Wiley, School Improvement Leads with Ad Astra, co-ordinated the event.

Helen Durnion said: “This was the latest in a series of collaborative events for our schools and the theme was Togetherness’ which is one of the Trust’s values.

“The children worked together really well and excelled in producing a wide range of food dishes from around the world.

West View pupils at the International Food Festival.

“Events like this help our children to learn new skills and prepare them for future life.”

The four schools are under the umbrella of Ad Astra Academy Trust.

Andy Brown OBE, the Trust’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Collaborative events like this are important because they provide an opportunity for children to develop their skills and meet fellow pupils from across the Trust.”

The event was held at Ayresome Primary School in Middlesbrough which is also part of Ad Astra.