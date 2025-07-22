Pupils praised for "outstanding" artwork

Children as young as two-years-old at a Hartlepool primary school have demonstrated their flair for art as part of a whole-school exhibition.

Pupils in all year groups at West View Primary School from pre-nursery (age 2) to Year 6 (age 11) showcased their work on the theme of nature.

Each class focussed on a specific aspect of nature and studied an individual artist to help inspire their work.

Year 3 pupils studied the artist Georgina O’Keefe and created artwork based on various forms of flowers.

Michelle Crawford (back left) is pictured with West View Primary School pupils and their framed artwork

Michelle Crawford, a Year 3 teacher at West View and the school’s Arts Award Advisor, said: “The art exhibition was a fantastic success, with an incredible range of artwork from every year group.

“During the project, children used a variety of materials, including paint, watercolours, pastels and oil pastels.

“The excitement at the exhibition was contagious as children proudly shared their creations with their families, making it a joyful celebration of creativity across the whole school.

“Parents/carers were invited to view and purchase their child’s framed artwork with some of the proceeds being used to support the school. We had a brilliant turnout, and everyone was amazed with the standard of work on display.”

West View Primary School is one of ten primary schools across Hartlepool, Teesside and County Durham under the umbrella of Ad Astra Academy Trust.

Andy Brown OBE, Chief Executive Officer of Ad Astra, commented: “Art is an important part of the curriculum and enables children to be creative in lots of different ways.

“I am very proud of the artwork produced by pupils at West View. All year groups have excelled and the quality of work on display was outstanding.”

The other Ad Astra Academy Trust schools are Barnard Grove, Brougham and West Park in Hartlepool, Crooksbarn and Rosebrook in Stockton-on-Tees, Ayresome and Sunnyside in Middlesbrough and Deaf Hill and Kelloe in County Durham.