Redcar and Cleveland care home’s gardening club blossoms with creativity and community spirit
With a shared goal of transforming the home’s garden into a haven of colour and calm, residents spent a joyful day selecting their own plants and carefully arranging them into beautiful hanging baskets. The gardening session was filled with conversation, creativity, and connection.
Judith Condell, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home, said:
“We’ve got so many ideas and plans. The residents are really taking ownership of the space and finding joy in making it their own. The initiative forms part of our ongoing commitment to promoting wellbeing, creativity, and community through meaningful activities that enrich the lives of our residents.”
Resident Ann Hill suggested incorporating music into future garden activities, sharing her dream of “music days in the garden” and “evenings of music after tea,” which received enthusiastic support from others in the group.
As the baskets took shape, residents paused to enjoy refreshments, biscuits, and plenty of friendly chatter.
Julie McCreeth, a resident taking part, shared:
“There’s just something about gardening that makes you feel so calm and warm inside.”
The gardening activity saw contributions from residents including Ann Hill, Freda Dent, Stewart Stevens, and Julie McCreeth, all of whom expressed excitement about seeing their efforts come into full bloom in the coming weeks.
