Redcar and Cleveland care home’s gardening club blossoms with creativity and community spirit

Residents at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home in Redcar and Cleveland, are rolling up their sleeves and embracing the joys of gardening as their Gardening Club enters full swing this summer. The home’s latest project involved creating vibrant and tranquil hanging baskets which has brought a new sense of purpose and excitement to everyone involved.

With a shared goal of transforming the home’s garden into a haven of colour and calm, residents spent a joyful day selecting their own plants and carefully arranging them into beautiful hanging baskets. The gardening session was filled with conversation, creativity, and connection.

Judith Condell, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home, said:

“We’ve got so many ideas and plans. The residents are really taking ownership of the space and finding joy in making it their own. The initiative forms part of our ongoing commitment to promoting wellbeing, creativity, and community through meaningful activities that enrich the lives of our residents.”

Resident at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home taking part in gardening activity

Resident Ann Hill suggested incorporating music into future garden activities, sharing her dream of “music days in the garden” and “evenings of music after tea,” which received enthusiastic support from others in the group.

As the baskets took shape, residents paused to enjoy refreshments, biscuits, and plenty of friendly chatter.

Julie McCreeth, a resident taking part, shared:

“There’s just something about gardening that makes you feel so calm and warm inside.”

Resident at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home taking part in gardening activity

The gardening activity saw contributions from residents including Ann Hill, Freda Dent, Stewart Stevens, and Julie McCreeth, all of whom expressed excitement about seeing their efforts come into full bloom in the coming weeks.

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.