Redcar care home appeals for people to send resident cards for 100th birthday to celebrate ‘incredible’ life

HC-One’s Roseberry Court Care Home, in Redcar, is appealing for kind-hearted people to send birthday cards to a resident who is turning 100.

Roseberry Court resident Mary Anne White, 99, was born on Valentine’s Day on February 14, 1925. Mary has led an exciting life, full of love and joy.

Mary Anne was born in Redcar and has always had a soft spot for animals particularly dogs and cats. Mary Anne used to enjoy taking long walks on the beach with her four-legged dog friends and having a good gossip with them whilst watching the waves.

In her younger years, Mary Anne worked as a Women’s Wren and was an expert at needle-sewing, knitting and even making her own clothes. Mary Anne loves having her hair perfectly done and never misses watching the Olympics when it’s on TV.

The team are helping make Mary Anne’s birthday wishes come true by appealing to the public to make Mary Anne’s birthday extra special by sending a birthday card. They are asking for a heartfelt funny message; a funny joke; or just a reminder of how fabulous she is to be sent to her to make her day extra special.

Roseberry Court Care Home are asking people to spread the love this Valentine’s Day by showering centurion Mary Anne with heartfelt birthday cards as it "would mean so much” to her and ensure she feels the love, laughter and joy she has given to others over the years.

Rikki Hall, Home Manager at Roseberry Court Care Home, said:

“From everyone here at Roseberry Court, we would like to wish Mary Anne a fantastic 100th birthday. We look forward to celebrating Mary Anne’s birthday with her.

Mary Anne White, resident at HC-One’s Roseberry Court Care Home working as a Women’s Wren when she was younger

“To mark this amazing milestone birthday, we’re rallying together to get Mary Anne at least 100 birthday cards – one for every year of her incredible life! Whether it’s a store-bought card, a handmade masterpiece, or just a simple note, we want to fill her day with lots of love and laughter.

“It would mean so much to Mary Anne, reading the well wishes and messages from others in the local community.”

Any cards people wish to send should be sent to: F.A.O. Mrs Mary Anne White, Roseberry Court Care Home, Low Farm Drive, Redcar and Cleveland, TS10 4BF

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes