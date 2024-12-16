Regional 5GIR projects lead the UK’s digital transformation

This month marks a year of progress following the successful launch of the 5G Innovation and Research (5GIR) programme, which received significant funding from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).

Led by Sunderland City Council and supported by the North East Combined Authority (NECA), these projects have leveraged the power of 5G technology to drive advancements in key sectors across the region.

Part of a wider ambition to position the North East as a digital pioneer, projects span data-driven crop and livestock conditions which are empowering local farmers, to connected transport infrastructures and attracting tourism and investment with cutting-edge broadcasting technology.

The funded 5GIR initiative has led to transformative progress across four main projects, demonstrating the vital role of 5G in reshaping regional industries:

North East 5GIR projects montage

The four projects are:

Advanced wireless sensor technology on farms (Northumberland)

5G-enabled port operations (Port of Tyne)

Connected Intelligent Transport Systems (Sunderland)

5G-Enabled event production and 360º live broadcasting (Sunderland)

Agritech:

The Agritech project has introduced advanced wireless sensor technology to farms, enabling real-time data collection from crops, soil, livestock, and environmental conditions. This cutting-edge innovation is set to transform the agricultural sector by boosting productivity, reducing operational costs, and supporting environmental sustainability, all while driving job creation and economic growth.

Led by Newcastle University and partners including Enable IoT and NICRE, this technology will help farmers to make informed decisions, enhancing productivity and reducing costs.

Both use cases are orientated around boosting productivity and efficiency. At Cockle Park and Nafferton Farms, soil sensors and cloud systems provide continuous insights, allowing farmers to optimise nutrient management and cut down on fertilisers, thus improving yield and strengthening food security. Another focus is monitoring methane emissions from cattle using LoraWAN sensors, providing accurate emissions data with minimal livestock disruption. This technology supports environmental goals and creates potential for carbon credits, opening new revenue streams.

Economic benefits include job creation in both agriculture and tech, with opportunities for skilled data analysts and technicians. This digital farming shift is bolstered by collaborations that pave the way for commercialising agritech innovations, fostering entrepreneurship in the region. By balancing productivity and sustainability, the project supports long-term growth, with initial findings showcased at farming events, hinting at the transformative potential of digital agriculture for the UK.

Smart Port:

At the forefront of digital port operations, the 5G-enabled Smart Port project will enhanced port competitiveness and safety while reducing environmental impact. By utilising connected technologies, the project is setting a benchmark for how ports can operate more efficiently and sustainably in the future.

The Port of Tyne, in partnership with BT and Ericsson, is extending its existing private 5G network infrastructure to give site wide coverage and will install smart devices for road monitoring, vehicle trackers and IoT sensors. These sensors will enhance safety at the Port while reducing environmental impact and operational costs. Additionally, CCTV cameras will be fitted and will use AI to improve safety and efficiency in port operations.

The system is expected to be fully installed by the end of the year, with testing already underway. Envirowatch is providing trackers, sensors and a cloud platform to store the collected data, which will also be integrated into the Port’s digital twin. The Smart Port project will be showcased during 5G Maritime Innovation Week, with ongoing discussions about expanding the project in the future, including a satellite feasibility study.

Connected Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS):

Revolutionising road transport, C-ITS can improve efficiency, safety and the environment within cities and between industrial hubs such as Nissan and the Port of Tyne.

The 5GIR C-ITS project is transforming regional transport by utilising 5G technology to enhance road efficiency and safety, focusing on two key use cases. The first involves fitting buses along the A183 route in Sunderland with onboard smart units that send GPS location data back to the regional Urban Transport Management Control Centre (UTMI).

This system monitors bus routes in real time and can prioritise green lights for certain vehicles, such as those running behind schedule, thus improving service reliability. Currently, the project is at the stage of device integration with the 5G network, analysing latency differences between 4G and 5G to optimise performance. The trial will focus on 20 buses, with a broader plan to fit devices across the entire North East bus network. The trial is set to run from January to March 2025.

The second use case is streamlining transport logistics, enhancing safety, reducing congestion, and reducing fuel consumption and emissions through intelligent, connected transport infrastructure by examining the role of 5G in supporting logistics between Nissan and the Port of Tyne.

Together, the two use cases help us assess how connected infrastructure can improve the efficiency and future sustainability of regional transport networks, thereby enhancing productivity and contributing to local and regional economic growth.

Creative Industries:

Recognising the North East’s growing creative sector, the 5G-enabled Event Production and 360º Live Broadcasting project is providing state-of-the-art technology to enhance live event experiences. This project supports the region’s ambition to be a cultural and creative hub, attracting tourism and investment with cutting-edge broadcasting technology.

The creative industries project includes two groundbreaking use cases, positioning Sunderland at the cutting edge of 5G-enabled live event production and immersive experiences. The first use case centres on a live broadcasting experience, using 360 degree enabled cameras, in Keel Square, Sunderland, where a series of LED panels mounted on a steel frame will form part of the EXPO Sunderland Pavilion – a temporary transparent ‘house’ featuring one of the UK’s largest immersive screens.

The immersive screen itself, funded by 5GIR, will allow audiences to interact with content in real time. Working with Proto in Gateshead, this new technology will enable interaction with audiences in Keel Square. Following content testing during the Sunderland Christmas light switch-on in November, the installation will be completed in December, and emerging live broadcast will be developed in early 2025. Key partners in this use case include Art AV and Animersion, creating a unique interactive experience for the public.

The second use case will explore dual SIM camera capabilities, allowing cameras to connect simultaneously to two 5G networks, such as those from Proto in Gateshead and Boldyn Networks in Sunderland. This capability could support high-bandwidth broadcasting from venues like the Stadium of Light, marking a new era for 5G-supported creative production in the region.

The North East Combined Authority, representing seven local authorities, has been instrumental in positioning the region as a leader in advanced wireless connectivity to shape the region’s digital future.

The funding allocated to the North East forms part of The Department for Science Innovation and Technology (DSIT) ‘5G Innovation Regions (5GIR)’ £37M grant, of which the seven North East local authorities successfully bid to receive over £3.7million to support this and three other 5G and advanced wireless connectivity projects across the region.

The 5GIR programme has become a key driver of economic growth and sustainability, enabling the rapid adoption of 5G technology across critical sectors. The projects are laying the foundation for a future where advanced connectivity transforms industries, from agritech to creative production, and positioning the North East as a real hub for future technology rollout.

Patrick Melia, chief executive of Sunderland City Council and digital lead officer for the North East Combined Authority, expressed his pride in the achievements so far: "I am incredibly impressed by the progress made across all the 5GIR projects. The teams involved have worked tirelessly to ensure that Sunderland and the wider North East region are at the forefront of digital innovation.

“The work accomplished over the past year has helped position Sunderland and the North East as a national centre of excellence for 5G use-case development. The projects aim to accelerate the economic and social benefits of digital connectivity, shaping a sustainable and thriving future for the region.”

For more information, visit Sunderland Our Smart City’s 5GIR page: https://www.sunderlandoursmartcity.com/5gir/

About the North East’s 5GIR projects, including quotes from project partners:

5G-Enabled Smart Port Operations: This project will involve 5G cameras and IoT sensors to inspect the port estate, boosting efficiency and reducing fuel usage. It will enable ports to drive forward plans to become all-electric and reduce environmental impact, whilst enhancing competitiveness and improving safety.

Tamsin Warren, head of technology and transformation at Port of Tyne, said: “We’re excited to lead the way in transforming port operations with advanced 5G technology. By integrating smart sensors, vehicle tracking and AI-enhanced CCTV into a cohesive digital system, we’re not only enhancing safety but also reducing environmental impact and operational costs.

"This project exemplifies how digital innovation can make ports more efficient, sustainable and globally competitive. We look forward to showcasing these advancements during 5G Maritime Innovation Week and exploring new opportunities, such as satellite integration, to further extend the port’s capabilities.”

Connected Intelligent Transport System (CITS): With a focus on improving road transport efficiency within cities and between strategically vital industrial locations, such as Nissan and the Port of Tyne, this project is set to redefine regional transportation dynamics.

Craig Mordue, assistant director of transport and infrastructure at Sunderland City Council, said: “Our Connected Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) project is paving the way for a smarter, more efficient transport network. By leveraging 5G connectivity, we’re improving road safety, optimising public transport routes and streamlining logistics between key hubs like Nissan and the Port of Tyne.

"This is a powerful example of how connected technology can enhance city transport systems, reduce emissions and drive regional economic growth. As we enter the trial phase, we’re excited to see the potential of this project to set new standards for intelligent, sustainable transport solutions.”

5G-Enabled Event Production and 360º Live Broadcasting: Showcasing the potential of 5G as an enabler for live broadcast of high bandwidth 360º video content to a range of novel display surfaces. Building on the region’s flourishing creative sector, this will create an incredible resource for artists, creatives and digital pioneers to engage the public in ground-breaking new ways.

Marion Dixon, assistant director of regulatory services and events at Sunderland City Council, said: “With this project, we’re showcasing the potential of 5G to transform live events and immersive experiences in the North East and beyond.

“By introducing 360-degree broadcasting we’re not only enhancing audience engagement, we’re able to present content in a much more captivating way whilst positioning the smart city of Sunderland as a frontrunner in creative and cultural innovation.

“This initiative demonstrates how advanced technology can enrich public experiences, attract footfall and tourism, and contribute to our region’s reputation as a vibrant cultural hub.”

Advanced Wireless Sensor Technology on Farms: Embracing advanced wireless sensors, this initiative aims to revolutionise farming practices. Empowering farmers with real data collected from on-farm crop, soil, livestock and environmental sensors, it seeks to drive automation, boost efficiency and enhance environmental sustainability. This project will be a testbed for innovation companies to pilot technologies within a farm environment to accelerate the new developments to meet a national requirement to develop a sustainable, productive and greener agricultural sector.

James Standen, farm director at Newcastle University, said: “We’re excited to see the transformative potential of digital technology in farming, from real-time soil health monitoring to accurate methane tracking.

“By harnessing data-driven insights, we’re helping farmers optimise their operations sustainably, reduce costs and open up new revenue opportunities, such as carbon credits. Beyond environmental gains, this project creates jobs and strengthens the rural economy, paving the way for the UK to lead in sustainable agritech innovation.

"As we continue collecting data and showcasing results, we’re looking forward to demonstrating how digital agriculture can benefit farms, communities and the environment alike.”