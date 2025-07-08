Rent to buy scheme available on new County Durham homes

Premium housebuilder JT Lifestyle Homes is offering their award-winning rent to buy scheme on a development of 27 homes in Durham.

The scheme allows first-time buyers to use rental payments as a method of saving for a deposit.

Dr Jan Telensky, owner and founder of JT Lifestyle Homes, said: “Saving for a deposit to buy a property and earning enough to qualify for a mortgage are the major obstacles that prevent people from owning their own home. Our Rent to Buy initiative overcomes the major obstacles.”

The scheme is available at all JT Lifestyle Homes developments including their site in Thornley in Durham.

The site in County Durhamplaceholder image
The site in County Durham

Dr Telensky continued: “A generation of young people and young families are being locked out of the housing market without a hope of ever sharing in the asset wealth of the generation before them. We’ve started our Rent to Buy scheme to set people free from a lifetime of renting.”

Construction of the Thornley project has been undertaken by a cutting-edge robot, making the build faster, smarter and more affordable.

The wall-laying terra-based robot - nicknamed WLTR or ‘Walter’ - can lay up to 200 square metres of masonry per day - dramatically outstripping human output.

It can also construct walls up to 3.5 metres high without scaffolding - with plans underway to increase this to 5 metres - and work in all conditions including wind, rain and extreme temperatures. Bosses estimate one robot could build hundreds of homes a year.

To find out more about the rent to buy scheme visit jtlh.co.uk/rent-to-buy/

