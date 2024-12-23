Residents at Barnard Castle care home enjoy MP visit

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 13:50 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 15:04 GMT
HC-One’s Beaconsfield Court Care Home in Barnard Castle, County Durham, was visited on Friday, December 20 by MP for Bishop Auckland, Dr Sam Rushworth.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting MP Sam Rushworth and chatting to him about what life is like at Beaconsfield Court Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Barnard Castle community.

MP Sam Rushworth enjoyed a tour round the 30 bedded residential and residential dementia care home, including the hair salon, café, lounge, ensuite bedrooms and sensory garden.

Laura Langridge, Senior Home Manager at HC-One’s Beaconsfield Court Care Home, commented: “We were delighted to welcome MP Sam Rushworth to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

