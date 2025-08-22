Residents at Guisborough Care Home Tap Their Toes with the Easington Tappers

Residents at HC-One’s Park House Care Home in Guisborough, Redcar and Cleveland, were treated to an afternoon of toe-tapping entertainment, thanks to a special performance from the local dance troupe, the Easington Tappers.

The talented group brought joy and laughter as they performed energetic routines to much-loved classics such as “In the Mood” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy”. Dressed in era-appropriate costumes, the Tappers transported residents back in time with their heartfelt and lively performance.

Residents and colleagues alike enjoyed the nostalgic atmosphere, with many recognising the songs and joining in with clapping and singing along.

The Easington Tappers, who generously give their time to perform at Park House free of charge, were warmly welcomed by the residents. After the show, they were treated to ice creams before sitting down for tea and cake with residents, allowing plenty of time for conversation and laughter.

Easington Tappers performing at HC-One’s Park House Care Home

Home Manager Jennifer Draper at HC-One’s Park House Care Home said:

“We are so grateful to the Easington Tappers for giving up their time to perform for our residents. Their energy, enthusiasm, and kindness truly brighten everyone’s day, and it’s wonderful to see how much our residents enjoy the music and dancing.”

HC-One’s Park House Care Home is committed to providing enriching activities that promote happiness and wellbeing for residents, and visits from local community groups such as the Easington Tappers play an important role in creating special moments.

