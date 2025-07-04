Residents at Redcar and Cleveland Care Home enjoy scenic countryside limo ride to Roseberry Topping
The group took in the stunning views while raising a glass to the iconic peak, which holds fond memories for many. During the outing, the ladies reminisced about youthful adventures hiking to the summit, sharing stories and laughter as they sipped wine and admired the landscape.
Resident Sheila Bowser recalled fondly her energetic trips to the top and racing back down to enjoy a well-earned refreshment at the local pub. She also spoke of her teaching days at the then-named Redcar Technical College, where she taught shorthand and typing. Fellow resident Sylvia Waterfield shared her memories of Pinchinthorpe Hall, once a popular social hotspot in the area.
The leisurely journey through winding country lanes brought smiles and sparked conversation, as the ladies gazed out of the limo windows and reflected on cherished moments from years gone by.
Paul Wild, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home, said:
“The joy on their faces said it all. It was a day full of laughter, nostalgia, and great company. The ladies couldn’t wait to get back and tell everyone about their countryside adventure.”
Beverley Kitching, also a Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home, added:
“These outings mean so much to our residents, it’s not just about the destination, but the memories they evoke and the connections they rekindle.”
After returning home in time for lunch, the residents continued sharing their stories with friends, keeping the spirit of the morning alive throughout the day.