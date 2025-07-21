Residents at Stanley care home enjoy visit from MP

HC-One’s Stoneleigh Care Home in Annfield Plain, Stanley, County Durham, was visited on Friday 18th July by MP for North Durham, Luke Akehurst.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Luke Akehurst, and chatting to him about what life is like at Stoneleigh Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Annfield Plain community. Residents and MP Luke Akehurst also enjoyed a performance by local singer, Mac Francis.

MP Luke Akehurst enjoyed a tour round the 36 bedded residential and residential dementia care home, including the hair salon, kitchenette, lounge, bedrooms and gardens.

Susan Dodds, Home Manager at HC-One’s Stoneleigh Care Home, commented:

MP for North Durham, Luke Akehurst, with Home Manager at HC-One’s Stoneleigh Care Home, Susan Dodds chatting to resident

“We were delighted to welcome MP Luke Akehurst to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

MP for North Durham, Luke Akehurst, said:

“I was delighted to visit Stoneleigh Care Home in Annfield Plain. It was great to meet residents and to see the level of care and support in place at Stoneleigh. I enjoyed meeting Susan and her team and being able to thank them for the work they do each and every day for the residents.”

