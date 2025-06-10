Residents at Stockton-on-Tees care home enjoy visit from MP
Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Chris McDonald, and chatting to him about what life is like at Victoria House Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Stockton-on-Tees community.
MP Chris McDonald enjoyed visiting the 70 bedded residential, nursing and dementia care home, and chatting to Amanda Gell, Home Manager at HC-One’s Victoria House Care Home and Hazel Southern, Area Director, in the garden area before indulging in tea and cakes in the home’s dining room.
Amanda Gell, Home Manager at HC-One’s Victoria House Care Home, commented:
“We were delighted to welcome MP Chris McDonald to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”
