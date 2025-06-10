Residents at Stockton-on-Tees care home enjoy visit from MP

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 10th Jun 2025, 08:53 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 09:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

HC-One’s Victoria House Care Home in Stockton-on-Tees, was visited on Friday 6th June by MP for Stockton North, Chris McDonald.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Chris McDonald, and chatting to him about what life is like at Victoria House Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Stockton-on-Tees community.

MP Chris McDonald enjoyed visiting the 70 bedded residential, nursing and dementia care home, and chatting to Amanda Gell, Home Manager at HC-One’s Victoria House Care Home and Hazel Southern, Area Director, in the garden area before indulging in tea and cakes in the home’s dining room.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amanda Gell, Home Manager at HC-One’s Victoria House Care Home, commented:

HC-One’s Victoria House Care HomeHC-One’s Victoria House Care Home
HC-One’s Victoria House Care Home

“We were delighted to welcome MP Chris McDonald to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes

Related topics:Residents
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice