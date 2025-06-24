Rishi Sunak commends ‘vital’ development for North Yorkshire village

Rishi Sunak MP visited Magna Rise, a new affordable housing scheme under construction in the North Yorkshire village of East Cowton, commending it as a vital project for ensuring that people can continue to live, work, and raise their families in the village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Sunak was welcomed by Paul Fiddaman, Group Chief Executive of housing association behind the development, Karbon Homes, and representatives from Adderstone Living, the construction partner delivering the 68-home development.

The site tour included a visit to the homes under construction, a discussion with site manager Peter Jackson, and the opportunity to meet several members of the local workforce. Also in attendance were Cllr Elaine Simpson from East Cowton Parish Council and members of Karbon Homes’ development team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magna Rise will include a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes. The development has been designed to meet a range of housing needs, with 15 homes for affordable rent, seven for social rent, seven for shared ownership, and 39 available through Rent to Buy, a scheme which allows residents to rent at 20 per cent below market value while saving towards a deposit to purchase the property.

Rishi Sunak with Karbon and Adderstone Living colleagues, finding out about the new development

All homes are being constructed to high environmental standards, using timber frame construction, and incorporating solar PV panels and air source heat pumps to improve energy efficiency and reduce running costs for residents.

Importantly, the development has the support of East Cowton Parish Council, with Chairman Councillor Elaine Simpson also joining the visit. A Section 106 agreement ensures that the affordable and social rent homes are initially offered to people with a local connection to East Cowton.

Speaking after the visit, Mr Sunak said: "It’s fantastic to see this high-quality, community-led development taking shape here in East Cowton. Projects like this are vital for ensuring that people can continue to live, work, and raise their families in the villages they love. It was great to meet the team making it happen — and to see firsthand how these new homes will make a real difference to the future of this area."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Fiddaman, Chief Executive of Karbon Homes, said: "It was great to have Rishi join us for a visit to our East Cowton development to see how these much-needed affordable homes are progressing.

Left to right, Site Manager Peter Jackson with Councillor Elaine Simpson, Stephen McCoy from Adderstone Living, Rishi Sunak MP, Paul Fiddaman from Karbon Homes and Peter Galbraith from Adderstone Living.

“As is common with rural villages like East Cowton, the limited housing investment over the years has resulted in a decline of new people moving to the area. It’s great to receive such positive feedback on our approach to combating this issue, working closely with the East Cowton parish council to design a scheme to meet the needs of young people and families wanting to move to the village.

“It reinforces just how important our investment in new homes is and we hope to see this scheme play a role in helping the community to thrive.”

Stephen McCoy, Director of Adderstone Living, added: “We were honoured to welcome Rishi Sunak to our scheme last week. It was a valuable opportunity to showcase the quality and speed of our delivery on site, which is making a positive impact on the village, and has the continued support of the local community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development has been part-funded through Karbon Homes’ strategic partnership with Homes England, which has provided the housing association with £181 million in funding to deliver 2,324 new affordable homes across the North East and Yorkshire by 2026. Karbon has committed to delivering 10% of these homes in rural communities such as East Cowton.