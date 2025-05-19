Roker care home appeals for 105 birthday cards to celebrate resident’s remarkable life

HC-One’s Falstone Manor Care Home, in Roker, Sunderland, is calling on the local community to help make a very special birthday unforgettable for one of its residents.

Sadie Bulmer, who turns 105 on May 31, 2025, is hoping to receive 105 birthday cards to mark this incredible milestone. Born in Sunderland in 1920, Sadie has lived a life full of love, music and adventure.

Sadie and her late husband, John, shared many happy years together, and while they had no children, Sadie is surrounded by the warmth of her nephew, niece and other family members, as well as close friends, and her devoted care home family at Falstone Manor.

Known for her vivacious spirit and love of singing, Sadie still enjoys entertaining colleagues and residents with her favourite tune “Hello! Hello! Who’s Your Lady Friend?”

Resident Sadie Bulmer at HC-One’s Falstone Manor Care Home

To honour Sadie’s 105th birthday, the team at Falstone Manor are asking members of the public to send birthday cards to Sadie filled with heartfelt messages, light-hearted jokes, or simply warm wishes to celebrate her exceptional life and bring a smile to her face.

Emma Hindmarsh, HC-One’s Falstone Manor Care Home Manager, said:

“From everyone here at Falstone Manor, we would like to wish Sadie a fantastic 105th birthday.

“To mark this amazing milestone, we’re rallying the community to help us reach our goal of 105 birthday cards – one for each wonderful year of Sadie’s life. Whether handmade or store-bought, every message will bring a smile to her face and show her just how loved she is.”

Birthday cards for Sadie can be sent to: F.A.O. Mrs Sadie S. Bulmer, Falstone Manor Care Home, Cliffe Park, Whitburn Road, Roker, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, SR6 9NQ.

To learn more about HC-One’s Falstone Manor Care Home or to find a care home near you, please visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.