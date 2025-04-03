Roker care home residents enjoy Age UK trishaw bike rides along Seaburn seafront

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of HC-One Falstone Manor Care Home in Roker, Sunderland, were thrilled to take part in the much-anticipated return of the Age UK trishaw bikes on Thursday, March 27, marking the beginning of the spring season with a ride along the newly developed cycle paths at Seaburn,

The day was filled with joy and nostalgia as residents took turns enjoying 20-minute rides along the beautiful seafront.

As they pedalled along, residents reminisced about past visits to the beach, chatted about the wonderful weather, and shared fond memories of seaside outings.

The trishaw experience offers a fantastic opportunity for those who may struggle with longer walks, ensuring they can still enjoy the breathtaking coastal views and fresh sea air.

Kelly Breed, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Falstone Manor Care Home, said: “We had such a lovely time out at Seaburn on the bikes.

“It brought back so many memories of days spent by the beach, and it was wonderful to feel the sea breeze.”

This initiative will now take place fortnightly, allowing more residents to take advantage of the rides and embrace the joys of outdoor activity in a safe and supported way.

The team at Falstone Manor is committed to providing engaging and fulfilling experiences for residents, and the return of the trishaw bikes is another fantastic way to promote wellbeing and community connection.

General Site Manager at Falstone Manor Care Home, Emma Hindmarsh, added: "It’s heartwarming to see the joy and excitement these rides bring to our residents.

“The trishaw experience is more than just a bike ride - it’s an opportunity for our residents to reconnect with cherished memories, feel the fresh sea air, and enjoy a real sense of freedom.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit the website.