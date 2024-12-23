Rotary Hartlepool announce winners in 2024 Poppy Appeal collections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Throston triumph again.

With an unprecedented run of wins in the Annual challenge for the Ian Cameron Trophies,it was announced at the end of Term Nativity performance that this remarkable School has again produced a near record sum of £938 for the British Legion Poppy Appeal.Rotary President,Tony Metcalfe (no stranger to School Presentations)praised the Staff,pupils and their parents on their achievements.”Your magnificent effort goes towards the sums raised in Hartlepool for this most worthy of causes.Your example is a beacon to your counterparts throughout the Town.I congratulate you all.Very well done!” Rotary also announce the Winner of the Trophy for the most raised per pupil in the Town is St.Peters C. of E. School Elwick,at £3.74 pupil and they also retained their Trophy as winners in last years collection.

The sum raised through collections from Schools and Colleges,along with generous donations from the Hartlepool public at Asda, where Rotary were ably supported by Corporate Members,Hartlepool Carers,currently stands at £13,270.

Head Boy & Girl(and their deputies),with President Tony Metcalfe and Rotarian Alan Lakey

Throston Pupils celebrate their Trophy win

Photo shows the presentation of the Trophy in front of the audience at Throston School

