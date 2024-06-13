Rotary Hartlepool supports Great North Air ambulance Service with fantastic donation
and live on Freeview channel 276
The president of Rotary Hartlepool, Wally Stewart, whose nominated charity this year is the GNAAS, was delighted to present a cheque for £3,000 to the service’s representatives at a Rotary function recently, which included a visual presentation of the role played by GNNAS to help save lives in the region.
Having visited the GNAAS’s new premises at Urlay Nook Road, in Eaglescliffe, in April, Mr Stewart commented: “Rotary Hartlepool are pleased help this fine organisation which relies on public support for the millions of pounds it needs annually to carry out its life saving work.
Rotary Hartlepool, which celebrated its 100th birthday last year, is a prominent fundraiser for worthy causes.
The GNAAS, meanwhile attended more than 2,100 incidents last year and further information about how to support its ongoing work is available by going to its website at www.greatnorthairambulance.co.uk/