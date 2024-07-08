Ruck Engineering promotes long-serving Rob to new director of engineering role

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ruck Engineering has appointed Rob Pound, one of its longest-serving employees, to the newly created position of director of engineering following a period of sustained growth across the business.

Ruck Engineering has appointed Rob Pound, one of its longest-serving employees, to the newly created position of director of engineering following a period of sustained growth across the business.

He joined the Darlington-headquartered firm more than 23 years ago as a field engineer, quickly rising to technical manager, then sales manager before becoming senior engineer last January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruck Engineering, a leader in the supply, servicing and maintenance of cleaning equipment in the North East, has created the senior management role as part of its strategic plans for expansion – which includes creating two new jobs to further strengthen its sales and marketing departments.

(L-R) Rob Pound and Simon Ruck

Managing director Simon Ruck said: “Rob, who joined at the age of 21, has been an integral part of Ruck Engineering for over two decades, and has helped me build this business up from its roots. His progression from field service engineer to director of engineering is a testament to his skills, commitment and exceptional capabilities.

“Having worked in virtually every department over the years, his knowledge of the business is unparalleled. This new role is designed to bring added structure and efficiency to our engineering department, ensuring we continue to deliver outstanding service to our clients.”

As director of engineering, Rob will manage the overall engineering operations, oversee key projects, and ensure the team operates effectively and efficiently. He will also maintain strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders, reinforcing Ruck Engineering's reputation for reliability and excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Greenwood, sales director at Ruck Engineering, said, “Rob’s promotion is not only well-deserved but he’s also a shining example of our record of long-term employee retention as well as career progression available within this company.”

Rob Pound added: “I’m delighted to have been given this opportunity to join the senior management team and to help shape the future of the business. I look forward to leading the engineering department and contributing to the continued success of the company.”

One of his first duties will be helping man Ruck Engineering’s stand at the 165th Great Yorkshire Show next week from 9th to 12th July, engaging with existing customers and building relationships with prospective new clients.