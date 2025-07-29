School staff recognised for long service

Staff from four Hartlepool schools have been recognised for their commitment and long service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The staff members from Barnard Grove, Brougham, West Park and West View primary schools have accumulated decades of service between them.

The schools are part of Ad Astra Academy Trust which has ten primary schools under its umbrella throughout Teesside and County Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The long service awards, which ranged from 10 years to 35 years, were presented recently at local events in schools with each employee receiving a letter from Ad Astra CEO Andy Brown OBE, a certificate and long service badge.

Louise Sheffield (left), Headteacher of West Park Primary School is pictured with staff receiving their long service awards

Rob Bradbury, who teaches 10/11-year-olds at Barnard Grove Primary School in Hartlepool received an award for 20 years’ service.

He commented: “I am very proud to have had a positive impact on lots of children over the last 20 years and have enjoyed working with such supportive staff.

“The award means a lot to me, and I think it is good that long service and loyalty is recognised in this way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martyn Ingram, Ad Astra’s Human Resources Manager added: “Our staff are the bedrock of Ad Astra and the ten schools that provide education and support to over 3,500 pupils.

“As A Trust, we feel it is really important to recognise staff for their dedication and hard work, and this is a way of thanking staff and showing our appreciation for their commitment and loyalty to the Trust.”

The other schools within Ad Astra are Crooksbarn and Rosebrook in Stockton-on-Tees, Ayresome and Sunnyside in Middlesbrough and Deaf Hill and Kelloe in County Durham.