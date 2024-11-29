Scott Bros helps Zoe’s Place shine for Christmas Lights Switch-On

Scott Bros has stepped up to support Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice by donating one of its grab wagons to ensure their gardens are immaculate ahead of this year’s much-anticipated Christmas Lights Switch-On.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoe’s Place, located in Middlesbrough, offers respite, palliative, and end-of-life care to babies and children up to five years old with life-threatening or life-limiting conditions.

As it prepared for its festive fundraiser on Wednesday, 4th December, staff and volunteers faced a huge task to clear a large amount of green waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They contacted the family-run recycling business, based at Haverton Hill, near Stockton, and it despatched one of its grab wagons to make quick work of the wind-blown debris. The leaves and branches were then removed to Scott Bros’ recycling facility, to converted into high-quality compost.

Peter Scott delivers the grab wagon to help clean up the hospice gardens ready for the Christmas Lights Switch-On, with (left to right) Zoe’s Place staff Emily McLoughlin, Samantha Holliday, Katie Hobbs, Ashleigh Ennion, and Rachael Bareham

The Christmas Lights switch-on and fundraiser is a major event in Zoe’s Place’s calendar, bringing joy to the children and families it supports, as well as raising vital funds for the hospice, which must generate £1.8m annually to provide its services free of charge.

Rachael Bareham, community and events fundraiser at Zoe’s Place, said: “We are incredibly thankful to Scott Bros for their continuing support. The work they have done ensures our gardens will be ready to welcome families and visitors to our Christmas Lights event, which is always a highlight of the year. Their generosity means we are able to focus our resources on providing care and support to those who need it most.”

Peter Scott, a director of Scott Bros, said: “We are privileged to contribute to such a wonderful cause and help to ensure their Christmas fundraiser is a huge success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission for the Christmas Lights Switch-On is £1 for adults and 50p for children and this year’s event – held from 4pm to 8pm - promises to be more magical than ever.

There’s also an opportunity to meet Elsa from Frozen, listen to the choir Local Vocals, grab some food and browse the festive stalls. The lights will be switched on at 6pm by the Mayor of Redcar and Cleveland, Neil Bendelow.

Tickets to meet Santa and Mrs Claus are priced £3 and are available from Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice, Crossbeck House, High Street, Normanby, Middlesbrough TS6 9DA.