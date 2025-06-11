Seaside magic delights residents at Redcar and Cleveland care home
The innovative activity saw residents using special painting materials that revealed colourful seaside scenes as they brushed water across the pages. There were smiles all around as images gradually appeared and then slowly faded again as they dried.
Beverley Kitching, HC-One St Peter’s Court Care Home’s Wellbeing Coordinator, led the activity and said:
“It was a lovely morning filled with creativity, conversation, and laughter. The magic painting really sparked joy and nostalgia for everyone involved. This heart-warming activity is one of many at St Peter’s Court designed to support wellbeing, stimulate memory, and promote social engagement for our residents, all just a stone’s throw from the beautiful local coastline.”
Resident Margaret Beazley was captivated by the experience, commenting “It’s like magic!” She was especially fascinated by how the image disappeared as it dried. Fellow resident Lynne Hodgson painted a seafood dish, remarking that it looked “very real.” Resident Angela Castle created a striking sunset lighthouse scene, which she proudly described as “beautiful.”
As they painted, the group shared fond memories of seaside holidays and days spent on the beach. Resident Gill Snowdon reflected, “I used to love a paddle, but not now, it’s too cold!” The conversations added warmth and depth to the activity, fostering connection and reminiscing among residents.
Those taking part in the session included residents Angela Castle, Elyse Crane, Lynne Hodgson, and Margaret Beazley, who all left with big smiles and colourful creations.
For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.