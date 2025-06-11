Seaside stroll brings joy to Redcar and Cleveland resident

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 10:38 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 10:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Residents at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home in Redcar and Cleveland, continue to enjoy fulfilling experiences, with one recent trip to the seaside creating a particularly memorable moment for resident, Mavis Richards, aged 87.

When Mavis expressed a simple wish to go for a walk, Wellbeing Coordinator Paul Wild made it his mission to make the outing extra special by taking her to the local seafront at Redcar. Mavis was overjoyed by the fresh air and the beautiful sea views.

Mavis Richards, resident at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is what I love. Cold air, fresh air and looking at the sea.”

Resident Mavis Richards from HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home at seasideResident Mavis Richards from HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home at seaside
Resident Mavis Richards from HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home at seaside

The trip was not only meaningful for Mavis, but for Paul as well who said:

“It really did make me feel amazing knowing I had made Mavis feel so happy, just by doing something she loves. Moments like these are a core part of life at St Peter’s Court, where the team prioritises meaningful engagement and personalised care for every resident.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.

Related topics:ResidentsSeaside
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice