Seaside stroll brings joy to Redcar and Cleveland resident

Residents at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home in Redcar and Cleveland, continue to enjoy fulfilling experiences, with one recent trip to the seaside creating a particularly memorable moment for resident, Mavis Richards, aged 87.

When Mavis expressed a simple wish to go for a walk, Wellbeing Coordinator Paul Wild made it his mission to make the outing extra special by taking her to the local seafront at Redcar. Mavis was overjoyed by the fresh air and the beautiful sea views.

Mavis Richards, resident at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home:

“This is what I love. Cold air, fresh air and looking at the sea.”

The trip was not only meaningful for Mavis, but for Paul as well who said:

“It really did make me feel amazing knowing I had made Mavis feel so happy, just by doing something she loves. Moments like these are a core part of life at St Peter’s Court, where the team prioritises meaningful engagement and personalised care for every resident.”

