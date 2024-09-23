Seaton Carew care home’s community Macmillan coffee morning is a great success
Warrior Park Care Home in Seaton Carew has held a community coffee morning raising nearly £100 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Members of the local community joined residents and team members at the care home for a cuppa and a chat and to enjoy a selection of delicious cakes.
In the week leading up to the big day, the home’s chefs helped residents perfect their cakes and bakes and residents also made decorations in their arts & crafts activities.
Resident, Frank, said: "It was lovely to get everyone together for such a good cause and the cake was delicious!"
The home’s manager, Valerie Halas, said: “We’re all very keen to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support as it is a cause close to many of our hearts. Our residents love getting involved with their local community and had a wonderful time meeting new friends.”
Warrior Park Care Home is in Queens Street, Seaton Carew, Hartlepool and provides residential, nursing, respite, palliative and dementia care. The home is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). www.fshcgroup.com/warriorpark
