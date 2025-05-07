Secure swingin' discounts at Mulligans Newcastle this May

Mulligans Newcastle offers 2-for-1 crazy golf throughout May, including the school holidays and Bank Holidays

Mulligans Newcastle is teeing up non-stop family fun throughout May, including the half-term and Bank Holidays, with a 2-for-1 offer on Crazy Golf.

Families can get up, get active and double the fun without doubling the cost by booking online using code MADMAY to gain 2 for 1 on rounds of crazy golf in May.

Mulligans Newcastle ​​centres around two crazy golf courses: one 18-hole space-themed course and one 9-hole course with an inventor’s lair theme. The venue is also home to additional activities including electro-darts, pool, ping pong and brand-new arcade games.

Mulligans Newcastle's inventor’s lair themed crazy golf courseMulligans Newcastle's inventor’s lair themed crazy golf course
Split into zones, the venue has a full bar, with bespoke cocktail stations, and offers a range of sharing plates- perfect for fuelling your game.

May Madness is in full swing at Mulligans Newcastle, so the venue is open on every single day of May to ensure an un-fore-gettable month.

The offer is valid for adult, under-16, and student tickets, which must be pre-booked online for the same date and time.

For the full Ts & Cs or to make a booking, go to www.mrmulligan.com/newcastle or keep up with Mulligans Newcastle’s day-to-day updates by following @ mulligansnewcastle

on Instagram or Mulligans Newcastleon Facebook.

