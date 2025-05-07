Secure swingin' discounts at Mulligans Newcastle this May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mulligans Newcastle offers 2-for-1 crazy golf throughout May, including the school holidays and Bank Holidays

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mulligans Newcastle is teeing up non-stop family fun throughout May, including the half-term and Bank Holidays, with a 2-for-1 offer on Crazy Golf.

Families can get up, get active and double the fun without doubling the cost by booking online using code MADMAY to gain 2 for 1 on rounds of crazy golf in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mulligans Newcastle ​​centres around two crazy golf courses: one 18-hole space-themed course and one 9-hole course with an inventor’s lair theme. The venue is also home to additional activities including electro-darts, pool, ping pong and brand-new arcade games.

Mulligans Newcastle's inventor’s lair themed crazy golf course

Split into zones, the venue has a full bar, with bespoke cocktail stations, and offers a range of sharing plates- perfect for fuelling your game.

May Madness is in full swing at Mulligans Newcastle, so the venue is open on every single day of May to ensure an un-fore-gettable month.

The offer is valid for adult, under-16, and student tickets, which must be pre-booked online for the same date and time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the full Ts & Cs or to make a booking, go to www.mrmulligan.com/newcastle or keep up with Mulligans Newcastle’s day-to-day updates by following @ mulligansnewcastle

on Instagram or Mulligans Newcastleon Facebook.