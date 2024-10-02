Singer Sophie secures place at top performing arts institute

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A DURHAM student has recently secured a place at Samling Academy, a prestigious institute known for nurturing exceptional young classical singers in the North East.

Sophie Teasdale, 16, of Spennymoor, County Durham, will begin her masterclasses at the Samling Academy this month alongside studying her A Levels at Durham High School.

The teenager, who gained her love of music from her late father, Andy, who passed away when she was eight, joined her first musical theatre group at age six before moving onto the Pauline Quirke Academy, where she developed her abilities in singing, dancing and acting.

Sophie, who has performed in London’s West End academy twice, still attends the academy now and was thrilled to find she’d secured a place at Samling, which is based at Hexham, Northumberland.

Singer Sophie Teasdale at Durham High School

Sophie said: “I was overjoyed but so shocked to find out I’d been given a place. I love singing because my dad was crazy about music and I always remember as a kid, having little performances with him and singing along to songs. Ever since he passed away, I always perform with him in mind and think about how proud he’d be of me. Singing lets me be with him in a way and it’s how we stay connected.”

The budding classical singer is now looking forward to working on her opera skills this Autumn. She’s excited to widen her range of techniques, focusing more on the emotional aspect of performing.

Sophie’s music teacher at Durham High School, Clare Lawrence-Wills, recommended she apply to the Samling Academy. She said: “Sophie has had leading roles in many of our school shows.

“I had a moment of realisation that Sophie’s voice had operatic potential when she played Rosalie. At our first vocal rehearsal for this show, I had never heard her sing in this style. The notes just flew out with total clarity and ease and I was completely stunned. She has such control and focus for a young student. I feel very proud of Sophie’s achievement and can’t wait to watch her develop.”

For the Samling audition, Sophie performed three songs, one of which had to be in a different language. She sang the Italian song, ‘Caro Mio Ben’ by Giordani, ‘I feel pretty’ from West Side Story, and ‘The ballad of Jane Doe’ from musical, Ride the Cyclone, which has only ever been performed in Canada.

Mum, Tracey, added: “Sophie would not be where she is today without the wonderful teachers, especially Mrs Lawrence-Wills who has given my daughter undivided support. I am so thankful and really appreciate everything she’s done.”

The Samling Academy in the North East has nourished a wealth of classical talent, producing alumni who have gone on to make significant contributions to the world of opera.

Notable alumni include soprano Rowan Pierce, known for her performances with leading ensembles such as the Royal Northern Sinfonia. Baritones Nicholas Mogg and James Newby have also gained recognition for their performances, while bass-baritone Adam Marsden continues to shine on the opera stage.