Stockton conference strengthens local efforts to tackle child sexual abuse

A child safeguarding conference, led by the NSPCC, has brought together professionals, campaigners, and survivors in the North East to address the realities of child sexual abuse (CSA) and the need for collective action.

Held at ARC in Stockton-on-Tees last week, the event was part of the charity’s Take Notice campaign, and provided a platform for discussions on best practices, the importance of professional curiosity, and the role of education in preventing abuse.

Take Notice is a multi-agency campaign run by the NSPCC, Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees Safeguarding Children Partnership, Barnardo’s, Corner House Youth Project, local police, and other key organisations to equip professionals and parents with the knowledge and tools to identify signs of abuse and respond effectively.

The conference featured contributions from leading child safeguarding experts, including Barnardo’s and The Halo Project, alongside youth workers and survivors, reinforcing the collective responsibility to protect young people.

Gail Sayles, Local Campaigns Manager at the NSPCC, said: “We know that abuse is often discovered rather than disclosed. Children may not recognise that what’s happening to them is wrong, or they may not have the words to express it.

“It takes all of us to keep children safe and ensure that no child feels unheard. Through the Take Notice campaign and the powerful video created by young people, we are helping to highlight emotional and behavioural signs that professionals and the wider community can look out for and help keep children safer.”

A key element of the conference was the performance of It’s Not OK, a Theatre in Education production that explores issues of child sexual abuse and exploitation. Created by York St John University and performed in the region by Night Light Theatre, the play has been successfully used around the country to spark conversations and encourage young people to seek help.

Jessica Robson, Creative Producer and one of three of the Directors of Night Light Theatre, said: “This play is a vital tool in helping young people recognise healthy and unhealthy relationships. We use drama to encourage conversations, helping students identify trusted adults in their lives. Our past tours have led to young people disclosing abuse months after watching the play. It’s proof of the power of storytelling in giving young people the courage to speak out.”

Following its Teesside launch at the conference, It’s Not OK is set to tour secondary schools across Stockton and Hartlepool, delivering crucial safeguarding messages to thousands of young people.

Aunee Bhogaita, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, told the audience about the challenges of disclosure within South Asian communities, and the need to break cultural stigmas:

She said: “In my community, these conversations are often silenced due to the pressure to maintain a ‘picture-perfect’ image. Abuse isn’t just committed by strangers—95% of cases involve a family member or close family friend. I was abused between the ages of five and eight but didn’t disclose it until I was 13, after a sex education class made me realise my experience wasn’t normal.

“Silence allows abuse to continue. I turned to alcohol, anorexia, and suicidal thoughts, struggling for years because my pain was ignored. Seeking trauma-informed support saved my life and helped me reclaim my voice. Now, I share my journey to show others that they are not alone.”

Aunee also highlighted the impact of stigma on survivors seeking help: “There is a deep-seated fear of shame and judgement in many South Asian families, making it even harder for survivors to speak out. But the reality is that silence protects perpetrators, not victims. We need to normalise conversations about CSA, educate children, and encourage reporting. Healing is possible, and there is life after trauma.”

Ashleigh Stafford, Youth Engagement Lead for Corner House Youth Project, added: “We often receive disclosures first because of the trusting relationships we build with young people in relaxed environments. This campaign isn’t just about professionals understanding the signs—it’s about making sure young people themselves know they are not alone, that people care, and that help is available.

“We need to look beyond verbal disclosures. Behaviour can tell us enough if we are willing to see past the paperwork and remember that behind every safeguarding concern is a human needing support.”

The conference marks a milestone in the Take Notice campaign, which launched last November. Over 4,700 primary school children have already been reached with key safeguarding messages, and the upcoming secondary school tour will build on this work.

For further information about the Take Notice campaign, or to access safeguarding resources, please contact Gail Sayles at [email protected].

If you have any concerns about a child, trust your instincts and contact the NSPCC Helpline. Our specialist team will listen, advise and take any action needed.

You can contact the NSPCC Helpline by calling 0808 800 5000, emailing [email protected] or completing our report abuse online form.