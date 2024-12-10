Stockton Council approves plans for new Wynyard commercial centre

Exciting plans for a brand-new commercial centre in Wynyard Village have been approved by Stockton Council. Situated within Cameron Hall Homes’ Stoney Wood development in the grounds of Wynyard Hall, work on the new community hub will commence in 2025, subject to approval of planning conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spacious new community hub will comprise several individual commercial units available to lease by local businesses. Within the plans, Cameron Hall Homes propose a diverse range of on-site amenities including a café, veterinary surgery, medical practice and a handful of independent artisan shops, as well as a village hall that will play host to local classes and community groups.

The hub will also have its own car park with electric car charging points, and a bistro-style terrace for residents and visitors to sit and enjoy the picturesque local surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Hooton, Head of Sales at Cameron Hall Homes, comments: “We’re extremely excited about this upcoming addition to Stoney Wood and look forward to starting work on the commercial units in 2025.

The proposed commercial centre

"This new community hub will provide 175 sqm of space for local residents and the wider community to utilise, with a range of spaces available for local businesses to lease as well as amenities that will enhance the strong sense of community that already exists within this new neighbourhood. We’re looking forward to announcing details on tenants in the months to come.”

Located within Stoney Wood, the new village amenity will serve the existing Wynyard community, along with those purchasing homes at the development.

Coinciding with work starting on the new commercial unit, further homes at Stoney Wood will launch in 2025. Available properties include houses and bungalows ranging from three to five bedroom family homes, all set within a stunning mature landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For property buyers, Stoney Wood has much to offer. Nestled amongst the picturesque countryside, residents have access to the very best of the Wynyard Estate, and the surrounding village including eateries, cosy coffee shops and popular restaurant The Glasshouse a 25-minute walk from Stoney Wood.

For those that enjoy time on the fairway, neighbouring Wynyard Golf Club is close by, whilst Wynyard Hall Spa is a 25-minute stroll from home, offering a wide range of luxury treatments as well as a delicious dining menu.

Priding itself on energy efficiency, all homes at Stoney Wood have a predicted EPC A rating, with air source heat pumps, solar panels and enhanced thermal insulation coming as standard. The development is also one of the first sites in the North East built to comply with Part L regulations – a standard that ensures all new homes are built with the aim of increasing conservation of fuel and power.

Despite its prime countryside position, travelling to and from Stoney Wood couldn’t be easier. For commuters, the larger towns of Middlesbrough and Stockton on Tees are accessible by road in less than 15 minutes whilst Newcastle city centre can be reached in 50 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nearest station is Billingham, where trains to London King’s Cross take under 4 hours. The UK’s best airport for the second year in a row, Teesside Airport, is only a short drive away by car or by taxi which - with scheduled services to Amsterdam with KLM and low cost carrier Ryanair’s services - transports local residents all over Europe.

Prices at Stoney Wood currently start from £424,995.