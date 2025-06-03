Stockton-on-Tees Amazon team packs thousands of literacy kits to donate to families in need

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The kits of essential items will be donated to The Junction Multibank, co-founded by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Amazon.

Employees from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Stockton-on-Tees have come together to pack 500 literacy kits for a charity initiative supporting families in need across Tees Valley.

The literacy kits, which contain essential items like Roald Dahl books, bookmarks and hand-written notes from associates, were packed by 50 Amazon volunteers and donated to The Junction Multibank.

The Junction Multibank was co-founded by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Amazon UK in November 2024.

The Multibank is a community donations hub, offering support for families experiencing poverty across the region. It gives surplus essentials like clothes, hygiene products, school uniforms and bedding donated by businesses like Amazon directly to those in need. The products are redistributed via the lead charity partner, The Junction Foundation, to charity groups and care professionals who give them directly to people in need, when they need them.

These events took place alongside further kitting events in Amazon buildings across the UK during May – Amazon’s Global Month of Volunteering – with the aim of packing and donating 14,500 essential kits to the Multibank network.

Global Month of Volunteering is an initiative that aims to help the communities where Amazon employees live and work. In May, thousands of Amazon employees volunteer alongside their colleagues, adding to the company’s efforts to support its local communities throughout the year.

Clare Parslow is an employee at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Stockton-on-Tees and took part in the packing event. She said: “Being able to support the The Junction Multibank alongside my colleagues this month was a special experience. I’m proud to work for a company that uses its resources to make life better for other people.

"I include myself in that, as the time I was given to take part in the volunteering allowed me to be more involved in supporting my community in a way I couldn’t do outside of work. It’s great to have that dedicated time to give to others and do that alongside my peers.”

Simon Nott, Multibank Manager from The Junction Multibank, added: “The Junction Multibank has become a valued source of help for people in our community who need a boost to get by. Amazon’s continued support means we can increase the reach of who we provide for, meaning that we can give individuals,families and other charities in the area exactly what they need, when they need it.

"The fruits of Amazon’s volunteering campaign prove what people can achieve when they come together for a cause, and we’revery pleased with the result. Thank you, team!”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The Junction Multibank opened this year, with Middlesbrough charity The Junction.

The initiative has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Wales, Scotland, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.