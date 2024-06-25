Stockton-on-Tees Amazon team supports carers charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Stockton-on-Tees charity that supports young carers and children and families experiencing social exclusion has received a £3,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in the Borough.

The donation was made to Eastern Ravens Trust, a charity that offers informal education and support to children, young people and families who are experiencing social exclusion or disadvantage in Stockton-on-Tees. It also provides services for children and young people under 18 who are regular carers.

The donation will go towards to respite breaks for young carers and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Griffiths, Site Leader at Amazon in Stockton-on-Tees, said:

The donation will go towards to respite breaks for young carers and their families.

“We are pleased to offer our support to Eastern Ravens Trust, an organisation that provides respite, opportunities and support for young people, including young carers, and offers a chance for a fairer future.”

Marta Bruvere, an employee at the Stockton-on-Tees Amazon fulfilment centre, added:

“Young carers truly are our unsung heroes; they deserve to be recognised and rewarded for their efforts. Every child should be entitled to the opportunity to play, learn and simply enjoy their childhood. We are pleased to provide this donation to Eastern Ravens Trust, which creates many opportunities and support for young people to do just that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Beall, Chair of the Board at Eastern Ravens Trust, said:

“Young carers have to face the everyday challenges of growing up as well as the added caring responsibilities. This can be very stressful and isolating. Thank you for Amazon for recognising their efforts and for this donation, it will make a positive impact on their and their families’ lives.”

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad