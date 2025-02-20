People in Stockton-on-Tees are receiving nutritious food supplies from Tesco stores thanks to the tireless work of Norton Methodist Church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity provides free surplus food from stores and makes it available to people in Stockton-on-Tees, supporting families in need.

Norton Methodist Church receives food as part of the Community Food Connection surplus food scheme, which involves local Tesco stores and food surplus redistribution charity FareShare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Community Food Connection scheme ensures that surplus food from Tesco is given to charities and community groups, whose volunteer members then distribute it to the public. Across the UK it redistributes two million meals each month.

Stockton-on-Tees charity links with Tesco stores to support local community

Aneta Bradley, Trustee at Norton Methodist Church, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the food provided by the Tesco and FareShare Community Food Connection scheme, which has enabled us to help so many within our community by providing essential food supplies to families and individuals across a range of sessions and gatherings at Norton Methodist Church.

“Our volunteers have built strong relationships with Tesco, who consistently demonstrate a deep care and commitment to this partnership, allowing us to make a real difference in the lives of those in our local community."

Claire De Silva, Tesco Head of Community, said: “Working with community groups such as Norton Methodist Church to help them get the food they need is such an important service for us to be able to provide. The dedication they have to their community is amazing, and we are pleased to do what we can to support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We firmly believe no good food should go to waste, which is why we began our Community Food Connection scheme. It enables us to ensure our surplus food is put to good use in communities.”

FareShare is the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste. Two-thirds of the organisations it provides food to support children and families.

Katie Sadler, Head of FareShare Go, said: “The food that Tesco redistributes through FareShare makes a huge difference to people facing food insecurity across the UK.

“We work with thousands of charities and community groups providing essential support to their communities, and receiving a steady stream of food helps them to feed the people who need it most.”

Charities and community groups that could benefit from the support of the Community Food Connection scheme can find further information at https://fareshare.org.uk/getting-food/