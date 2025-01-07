Stronger Shores launches online education resources for schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stronger Shores has launched two online curriculum-based toolkits for teachers of Key Stage 2 and 3 pupils.

The education packs consist of lesson plans based around four key ares of climate change, coastal erosion, coastal defences and careers.

Stronger Shores, led by South Tyneside Council, is making British coastlines and communities stronger in the face of flooding, coastal erosion and climate change.

The online educational resources are designed with currciulum links throughout, drawing predominately upon science and geography, for Key Stage 2 ( Years 3-6) and Key Stage 3 (Years 7-9).

The education packs include four videos for pupils focusing on different parts of the Stronger Shores project – climate change, coastal erosion, coastal defences and careers. There are four videos in total and each video features two workshops, one aimed at Key Stage 2 and one aimed at Key Stage 3. The videos are shot in key locations along the North East coastline, from Northumberland to Tyne & Wear and the Tees Valley.

Lesson plans for each content area include Powerpoint presentations, quizes and activities which can be carried out in the classroom with low cost materials, as well as tips on how pupils and schools can make a difference to our coastal communities.

The launch of the online learning resource packs follow on from in person sessions delivered by Stronger Shores with practical experiments - such as making kelp slime, surveying a representation of a rocky shore in class or playing a food web game.

Blair Watson, Stronger Shores Marine Engagement Officer, said: “We’re delighted to launch these education packs aimed at Key Stage 2 and Key Stage 3 pupils looking into the very real issues of climate change, coastal erosion, nature-based coastal defences and careers.

“The brilliant thing about these online resources is that the lesson plans, videos and other easily accessible materials can be picked up and used by teachers at a time that suits them and their students best.

“The health of our marine habitats is paramount to the wellbeing of our coastline, communities and planet and it is important that the next generation learn about and understand this. These young people are our future decision makers, investors, and protectors of our natural world.

“We’re proud to share the Stronger Shores education packs with schools and education networks as part of our engagement strategy and we hope the pupils find the activities and videos fun, informative and engaging.

“Stronger Shores and our project partners are working hard to harness the power of nature to help us provide the evidence which will help us to restore our habitats and coastline. “

The six-year Stronger Shores project is learning how underwater habitats such as seagrass meadows, kelp forests and native oyster reefs can naturally protect our coastlines from erosion and flooding, improve water quality and create habitats for wildlife – making a healthy coastal and marine environment which means more beautiful places for people to live, work and visit.

Stronger Shores is funded by Defra as part of the £200 million Flood and Coastal Innovation Programme managed by the Environment Agency. It is supported by The North Sea Wildlife Trusts, Newcastle University, University of Plymouth, Tees Rivers Trust, Zoological Society of London (ZSL) and Groundwork North East & Cumbria.

To find out more and download the learning resources visit https://www.durhamwt.com/learning-and-education-packs.