Sunderland’s self-driving bus project announces Oxa as new autonomy provider

The Sunderland Advanced Mobility Shuttle (SAMS) project is proud to announce Oxa as the new autonomy provider for its groundbreaking autonomous transport initiative, running during the first quarter of 2025.

Oxa will play a crucial role in bringing the project to life, delivering a state-of-the-art autonomous Ford E-Transit shuttle.

The initiative aims to illustrate how autonomous passenger shuttles can better connect people to key destinations within the city while reducing environmental impact. The project is a vital part of Sunderland’s ongoing smart city journey, using cutting-edge technology to create greener, more efficient transport solutions.

Councillor Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "The SAMS project marks a significant milestone in Sunderland’s smart city journey, and we are thrilled to welcome Oxa on board.

Project team members with new Oxa vehicle.

“This initiative is not just about testing new technology; it's about improving the quality of life for our residents by offering efficient, sustainable transport options. Oxa’s expertise in autonomous vehicle technology is integral to our shared vision of creating a forward-thinking, sustainable transport system for the people of Sunderland.”

Oxa is experienced in providing autonomous vehicle solutions across a range of sectors, including shared passenger transportation and industrial logistics. The company’s self-driving software platform and services enable businesses to benefit from autonomy today - enhancing safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Gavin Jackson, CEO at Oxa, said: “We’re proud to be part of the movement to radically modernise public transport in the UK. We’re taking an innovative approach to bringing autonomy to customers and communities today, and are excited to be getting started in Sunderland.

“The project will demonstrate the potential of autonomous vehicles to create safe, efficient and sustainable transport solutions. We look forward to working closely with the council and partners to make this vision a reality."

Project team members standing next to new Oxa vehicle.

Barney Smith, founder and CEO at Perform Green, added: "The introduction of Oxa into the SAMS project strengthens our mission to make Sunderland, and the North East, a hub of smart, autonomous innovation.

“This collaboration enables us to test and deliver real-world solutions that could redefine urban mobility for the better the world over.

“As Sunderland continues to lead the way in smart city development, the SAMS initiative is set to provide valuable insights into how autonomous transport can enhance connectivity and sustainability in urban environments.”

Passenger feedback will be collected throughout the project, for research purposes.

For more information on the SAMS project, please visit the Sunderland Our Smart City website: https://sunderlandoursmartcity.com/sams